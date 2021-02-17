PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones is hopeful that, with COVID-19 vaccine rollout and recent declines in case numbers, we are on the downside of the pandemic.
“I think we’re on the verge of getting there but (we) still, of course, … need to keep up best practices and keep each other safe and our loved ones safe as well,” he told members of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh during their virtual Wednesday meeting.
SMOOTHING OUT
Jones, himself a member of the Chateaugay Rotary, discussed vaccines, the passage of road salt legislation and the impending closure of the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex.
He said his office gets a lot of inquiries about vaccinations, and acknowledged that everybody who wants one would like it “today or tomorrow.”
“There’s just simply not enough vaccinations out there right now to get that.”
Vaccine rollout started out bumpy, Jones said, with the state and federal government saying different things and New Yorkers having difficulties registering for appointments.
But he has received good feedback regarding the state-run mass vaccination sites in Plattsburgh and Potsdam, and believes the process is smoothing out.
EQUITABLE ACCESS
United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. President/CEO John Bernardi agreed that vaccination is heading in a positive direction.
He noted that University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital serves as the North Country’s vaccine hub, coordinating the process across seven counties, and that the hub’s Health Equity Task Force, on which he sits, will ensure equitable access for vulnerable populations across the region as supplies increase.
Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County Executive Director Maria Alexander noted current efforts by local agencies and nonprofits on that front.
Regarding concerns about downstate residents traveling to the North Country for vaccines, Bernardi explained the state-run sites were not set up to serve particular counties, but to allow for geographic distribution statewide.
As a result, Jones said, residents of places like Franklin County, where there is not a state site, can access two in Plattsburgh and Potsdam.
All that said, upcoming county-specific vaccinations will be overseen by local public health departments in coordination with pharmacies and clinics, Bernardi added.
ROAD SALT BILL
Along with now-retired State Sen. Betty Little and then-Assemblyman Dan Stec, now state senator, Jones sponsored the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law in December.
The legislation, aimed at reducing salt pollution of drinking wells and natural waterways, creates the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force, which will submit recommendations to the state by Sept. 1 that will be implemented over a three-year pilot program.
The state uses a lot of salt on roadways, Jones said, as do county and town departments, though they tend to mix it with sand.
A concerted effort on the state’s part to have bare roads in the Adirondacks began around 1980, when the Lake Placid Winter Olympics took place, though the state Department of Transportation will not openly admit it, the assemblyman continued.
“I’m not blaming the state DOT, I’m not blaming the excellent drivers, the crews that we have out there. Their job is to make sure our roads are clean and safe and we still want that, we want our safe roads.
“I would say though we have to have a little bit of a balance on that, and we’re learning through many many years that this is having an adversarial effect.”
TAKE IT FOR GRANTED
In some places, the salt has infiltrated wells and waterways at dangerous levels, Jones said, recounting his visit to the home of a Saranac resident with two young children who has never been able to use the water in his newly-built house with a newly-dug well.
“His father has to truck it in … for he and his family, everyday. He can’t use his dishwasher, brand new dishwasher, can’t use his new washing machine, can’t drink the water, can’t bathe in it actually.”
Wells tainted by road salt are life-changers for such residents, Jones continued.
"Their whole life is revolving around getting clean water — can you imagine that? We take water for granted here, and I certainly did before I got involved in this."
Jones acknowledged progress on road salt storage with the advent of storage sheds that help prevent salt from leeching into the ground, but said much work remains on how it is used.
This process will also involve re-education on how people drive around the state and North Country in the winter, he added.
"It (salt pollution) might not affect you today or tomorrow, but if we don’t do something about this, it is going to affect every one of us at some point."
ANNEX CLOSURE
Regarding the upcoming closure of the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex — Cuomo announced in December that the facility is one of three slated to shutter March 31 — Jones said his concern centers on keeping the employees local.
He referenced ongoing work with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and said he thinks the main and surrounding prisons will take a lot of Annex civilian staff as well as corrections officers.
“At the end of the day, I don’t want somebody that has a job there to have to travel, let’s say, to get reassigned to Buffalo or something. I think that’d be a hardship on them or their families. So we are working with DOCCS on that as well.”
