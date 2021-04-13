J&J vaccine benefits likely to outweigh risks, doc says

PLATTSBURGH — Though the rare blood clotting issues that have resulted in a pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout are very serious, the benefits of preventing COVID-19 that come with the one-shot treatment are likely to be much greater than that risk, says Dr. Mary Cushman, a hematologist at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Cushman and Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, director of the UVM Vaccine Testing Center, spoke with reporters via Zoom Tuesday about the temporary suspension, what next steps look like and the systems in place to catch side effects of vaccines and other biologic products in the United States.
ABNORMAL BLOOD CLOTS
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration handed down the recommendation to pause use of J&J vaccines Tuesday following six reported cases in the U.S. of rare, severe blood clots in individuals who had received the jab. About 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the country.
According to a joint statement from the two agencies, "a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)."
CVST falls into a tiny subset of venous thromboembolism, a common disease which causes blood clots in the leg veins that ultimately impact the lungs, Cushman explained.
“These (CVSTs) are abnormal blood clots that form in the veins that drain blood from the brain after the arteries give oxygen and nutrients to the tissues there and we see these in normal circumstances in about one in every 100,000 people each year,” she said.
But these six cases aren’t even the typical version of these abnormal thromboses, she continued, noting the co-occurring low blood platelet count.
“It appears to be an abnormal immune reaction which I would conclude is possibly or likely due to the vaccine because it’s not something that’s like a known disease that we see on any frequent basis. It’d be uber rare.”
ACIP MEETING
The CDC is set to convene a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Wednesday to review and assess the cases, all of which were identified in women under the age of 50.
Kirkpatrick believes ACIP members will look at whether sex, age, predisposing conditions or medications played a role in the disorders, and clarify some of the treatment guidelines based on their findings.
For example, ACIP may consider a discontinuation of offering the J&J vaccine to certain groups, she indicated, referencing how similar moves were made with AstraZeneca, also an adenovirus vaccine, in other countries.
“The clotting, very rare clotting situation we’re talking about that … Dr. Cushman described seems to be the same principle in the AstraZeneca vaccine and in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Kirkpatrick said.
Though she anticipates the pause will only last a matter of days, Kirkpatrick said what may be actually causing blood clots will likely take weeks to months to figure out.
“I think what will happen is, as they start sort of understanding these particular cases, they’ll start doing a lot of examinations of the subjects’ bloods, of the vaccines themselves. They’ll do tests in cell cultures, they’ll do tests in animals to try to determine if there is some component of this vaccine itself that’s causing this reaction.”
ASTRAZENECA LESSONS
In March, more than 20 European countries temporarily paused administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine while the potential link to rare clotting and bleeding events was assessed. Health authorities there have said the benefits far outweigh those risks.
Cushman believes the U.S. can learn from Europe’s experience with AstraZeneca.
The pause there seemed a little long, she continued, and those officials were dealing with something completely new.
“It does look like the same sort of reaction," Cushman said. "We don’t know if it’s more common or less common with J&J than it is AstraZeneca, but I think that we can learn from their experience to help us make a more rapid decision for people in the United States.”
DAYS 5 TO 15
Kirkpatrick and Cushman said concerns do not center around side effects experienced the first few days after receiving the J&J vaccine, like malaise and body aches.
“The symptom timeframe we’re really looking for these very rare events is about day five to day 15," Kirkpatrick said.
Cushman emphasized paying attention to your body if you become sick during that time frame, adding that CVST causes severe, unrelenting headaches that will usually increase over time and can be accompanied by abdominal pain, vomiting or neurological symptoms like vision changes.
Excessive bruising, tiny red dots called petechiae, leg pain or swelling, chest pain or shortness of breath might also result.
“So really the bottom line is if you have anything unusual going on between about four or five days and two weeks of getting the vaccine, that’s when you should contact your physicians and, of course, if you’re in an emergency situation, you can call 911,” Cushman said.
CAUTION
Pauses like this have happened before even with licensed vaccine products, Kirkpatrick said, noting the role of the FDA, ACIP and other bodies in tracking adverse events.
She pointed to how, about 20 years ago, a new vaccine against rotavirus was believed to cause an intestinal problem in young babies, so its rollout was paused and it was ultimately taken off the market for children.
“This is something that can happen at any time. It doesn’t happen very often, but the systems are in place that it can be picked up and grabbed and addressed as soon as possible so it’s not a surprising new feature."
When it comes to these vaccines, you want to be as conservative and transparent as possible, Kirkpatrick said.
“But sometimes in doing that, you’re seeding doubt that is the opposite of what you’re trying to do,” she continued.
“I think if we didn’t halt (J&J administration) and it turned into a bigger problem … it’s easy to say vaccines are safe in populations, but what an individual worries about is the individual.
“I think we have to err on the side of caution.”
