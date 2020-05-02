PLATTSBURGH — It's not flipping on a light switch.
That's what University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said of both bringing back services paused in mid-March and the impact the return of those revenue streams will have on the financial picture for the hospital and its network.
On Friday, UVM Health Network announced, among other measures, reductions in the base pay of leaders across the network, a temporary hiring freeze and a freeze on all capital spending for fiscal year 2020, which ends Sept. 30.
"All of these measures are part of a University of Vermont Health Network-wide plan to offset the catastrophic effect COVID-19 has had on our finances," CVPH President Michelle LeBeau wrote in a memo to all employees.
"While our response to this pandemic was tremendous, it wreaked havoc with our finances.”
MISSED TARGETS
A press release said the network had missed targets in the first quarter of its fiscal year by $14.6 million, compounded by a $44 million loss in March.
It is projected that the network's total losses for the fiscal year will come to $152 million; CVPH's slice of that is $28 million, LeBeau told staff.
She noted the suspension of capital projects, institution of a rigid hiring protocol and termination of contracts with consulting and hiring agencies.
“Urgent surgeries have resumed and plans are underway to gradually and safely bring back the services and programs that were paused in mid-March while we await promised federal and state support," LeBeau said.
Blake noted that the hospital is working to get a waiver from the state to perform elective surgeries.
"But at the end of the day," LeBeau continued, "only about 30 percent of our total expenses are related to something other than our workforce.”
REDUCTIONS
Blake said 73 people at CVPH — LeBeau, vice presidents, associate vice presidents and directors — have had their base pay reduced.
Those reductions came to 10 percent for executives and five percent for associate vice presidents and directors.
LeBeau told staff those reductions are set to begin May 21 and continue through the summer months.
Leaders also saw a reduction in benefits, including elimination of employer retirement benefit contributions and performance-based compensation.
Additionally, 50 staff members who are not represented by a union have reduced to a 32-hour work week.
LeBeau said that will be in effect for at least 30 days.
CVPH has paused all construction, affecting the following projects, Blake said:
• Creation of a new Adult Mental Health Unit on 6M. She noted that the service is still available at its current location on 4M
• Creation of a musculoskeletal center — which includes orthopedics and neurosurgery — in the 206 Cornelia St. medical office building
• Plans to bring all cardiology services together in one location in the Miner Medical Arts Building at 214 Cornelia St.
'NEW NORMAL'
LeBeau said more changes to the workforce are likely, and that many unanswered questions remain.
“What is clear is that our current and projected financial picture is not sustainable.
In order to provide the high quality care our community deserves and expects, now and in the future, we need to create what the world has defined as the ‘new normal.’"
She asked employees to do their best to trust and know hospital leadership is working to support them.
"How we manage ourselves through this time will be as defining to our future as the changes necessary to meet our mission and bring our organization into the next chapter of health care — our ‘new normal.’"
HERE FOR COMMUNITY
Blake emphasized that the hospital is providing care, its emergency department is open and urgent surgeries are being conducted.
"Will we be the same? This is a good indication that we probably won’t."
She noted more reliance on telemedicine in physicians' offices.
"But we are seeing patients and we’re here for the community if they need us. We do encourage folks ... don’t wait, don’t be afraid to come. If you need medical care, seek it."
