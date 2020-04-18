'It's miraculous': CO recovering from COVID-19

PHOTO PROVIDEDAndrew “Andy” Hastings speaks to his wife, Justine (top right), over the Facetime video chat program from his hospital bed at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Andy, a correction officer at FCI Raybrook, tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. His condition progressed to the point that he was placed in a medically-induced coma and put on a ventilator.