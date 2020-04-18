'It's miraculous': CO recovering from COVID-19

DICKINSON CENTER — A local correction officer left fighting for his life in a Plattsburgh hospital is awake and talking for the first time since doctors placed him in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator two weeks ago.
“He blew me a kiss and said ‘I love you,’” Justine Hastings said, recounting the first words her husband, Andrew “Andy” Hastings, spoke to her during a Facetime video chat from his hospital bed Tuesday.
EASTER SUNDAY RECOVERY
Andy, a correction officer at FCI Raybrook, tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. According to Justine, his symptoms quickly progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
Doctors admitted Andy to the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh on April 1, placed him in a medically-induced coma, and hooked him up to a ventilator.
It was on Easter Sunday when Justine says her husband started to turn a corner.
“They adjusted the ventilator pressure settings and started to wean him off sedation,” she said.
WORDS CAN’T DESCRIBE
Early the next morning, Justine says an ICU nurse called, woke her up and said “you have to see this.”
“She turned the phone towards him and he was lying there with his eyes opened. I cried. I don’t think words can describe how I felt,” she said.
At that point, Andy, 40, was still intubated but breathing with less assistance from the ventilator. He was able to blink in response to questions from the nurses and squeeze their hands when asked.
By Tuesday morning, doctors were confident Andy could breathe on his own, and they removed him from the ventilator. Justine and her husband chatted on Facetime four times that day; this was the first time she had heard his voice in 14 days.
‘IT’S MIRACULOUS’
According to Justine, Andy has been able to tolerate eating soft foods, has been out of bed and, no longer needs supplemental oxygen.
“To think that on Saturday, he was relying on a machine to breathe and today he doesn’t even need oxygen. It’s incredible to us; it’s miraculous,” she said.
The couple have five children ranging from 8 to 17 years old.
ARDS RISK
Andy will immediately begin a regime of physical therapy and will remain hospitalized for another couple of weeks. Depending on how he does with physical therapy, it will determine if further rehabilitation is necessary.
According to the American Journal of Medicine, 40 percent of all patients like Andy, who test positive for COVID-19, will suffer from acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Anita Bodrogi, D.O., a Plattsburgh-based doctor, says ARDS attacks the delicate structures in the lungs that allow people to breathe.
“ARDS damages the tiny sacs (alveoli) in our lungs that allow us to transfer oxygen to our blood and remove carbon dioxide. Sometimes, they can heal,” she said.
According to Bodrogi, some people can be left with permanent damage or not recover at all.
“ARDS can permanently damage the lungs by destroying the tiny air sacs that allow oxygen into the blood. ARDS can also destroy the delicate finger-line projections (cilia) that allow our lungs to clear mucus,” she said.
Justine was glad to have her husband feeling better.
“We are just so blessed he has made this recovery,” she said.
