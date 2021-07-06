PLATTSBURGH — Canadians Frederique Pichon and Benoit Lafleur recently flew to Plattsburgh so they could attend to their sailboat for the first time since the U.S.-Canada border was shut down for nonessential travel in March 2020.
"It’s sad because we see all the boats there," Pichon, 52, told the Press-Republican, referencing the dozens of boats currently stored at the Plattsburgh Boat Basin Marina.
"It’s like a cemetery. So it’s sad. C'est triste."
DISAPPOINTED, DISCOURAGED
The pair forked up $1,000 to fly to Plattsburgh — taking advantage of a loophole that allows Canadians to fly, but not drive, into the United States — and bring in their car and trailer.
"We can fly here with a plane but we cannot cross the border by car," Pichon, a Montreal resident, said. "We don't understand ... the logic."
She and Lafleur, 57, who lives in St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, were doing maintenance on their boat at the marina Tuesday morning as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was announcing his call for the United States to take unilateral action to lift current restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border if a bilateral plan is not reached by July 21, when the effective closure is currently set to expire.
They are both disappointed and discouraged with the Canadian government's decision to postpone reopening, Lafleur said, adding that they made the decision to organize and come down after the last extension of the restrictions.
"If we are not doing the maintenance," Pichon said, "it’s like a house so we have to do that, so we decided to come."
Lafleur added that, since it was possible for them to come early, they'll beat any rush if the restrictions are lifted.
"There's only one spot to get in the water," he said, pointing to the basin's lone sailboat launch.
FAMILY
Lafleur said he hopes the border will open July 21 as he and Pichon want their family to be able to come down.
He has been coming to Lake Champlain for more than 30 years, adding that his two sons, now 30 and 27, were "born on the lake" and enjoyed wakeboarding, fishing and tennis in the area.
Their boat is set to go in the lake later this week.
Lafleur is a teacher with summers off, so he and Pichon plan to spend the rest of the season on their boat.
