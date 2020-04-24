'It's killing people here'

PLATTSBURGH — The novel coronavirus killed Jessica Johnson's mother Wednesday morning, and now she asks the North Country to take notice.
"I watched my mom take her last breath and felt her last pulse," Johnson told The Press-Republican Thursday.
"People need to wear masks and they need to take COVID-19 very seriously, because it does kill people. It's killing people up here."
ATYPICAL SYMPTOMS
Sixty-one-year-old Dawn Peryer died Wednesday in the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a nearly two-week-long battle with COVID-19, and became Clinton County's fourth virus-related death.
Peryer, a former CVPH employee of 19 years, was a resident of the Russell Barnard apartment building on Flynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh.
She is survived by many family members, including daughters Johnson and Sara Laundry.
"She spent 12 days in the ICU alone and without family," Johnson said, adding that her mom's sickness had not started with a fever, like many other confirmed cases.
"She had no typical COVID-19 symptoms," she said.
"Her doctors thought, at first, that it was bronchitis, because she gets bronchitis a lot. They did her typical, normal treatment for that, but she wasn't getting better."
'WASN'T TO RECOVER'
It was Tuesday, April 7 that Peryer, who had pre-existing medical conditions her daughter said, went into respiratory distress and was brought to CVPH.
After 48 hours on a non-rebreather mask, used to deliver oxygen, Johnson said doctors "could not keep her stable."
And so, Peryer was intubated, which, Johnson and Laundry had thought, was to be short-lived.
"We were under the understanding that she would be intubated for maybe a week, just to give her lungs some time to fight," Johnson said.
But after their mom remained critically ill for 11 days, the daughters sat down with CVPH staff and OK'd a Do Not Resuscitate order.
"We had to make a decision to continue care or to stop care," Johnson said.
"We decided there was going to be no quality of life. She wasn't going to recover from this."
'CARING, LOVING, COMPASSIONATE'
On Wednesday, and as planned, doctors removed the tube hoping Peryer could breathe on her own, but she started to fail.
Johnson and Laundry could not visit their mom at the same time, but CVPH allowed them to say "goodbyes" separately before she died at 11:55 a.m.
"She was very much a caring person," Johnson said.
"She loved taking care of patients; she was really good at what she did."
Johnson said Peryer had worked through the 1998 North American Ice Storm, and said she had "stayed at the hospital and worked with her coworkers around the clock."
"My mom was a very caring, loving, compassionate person who gave to the community and dedicated her 19-year career to CVPH."
PRIDE AND JOY
Above all else, Johnson said Peryer loved being a grandmother to her two granddaughters Emily and Elizabeth.
Emily, the daughter of Laundry, is about to turn 16, and Johnson's daughter Elizabeth is 15.
"That was what she lived for, being a grandmother," Johnson said. "They were her pride and joy."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenizeDelisle
