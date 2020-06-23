PLATTSBURGH — The local ombudsman coordinator is threatening to report Meadowbrook Healthcare to the state Department of Health for continuing to offer hairdressing services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Administrator Paul Richards said.
Such services are not currently permitted in nursing homes, he told the Press-Republican, arguing that it was a complete farce to try to prevent them from happening.
"We need to stand up and draw the line and say enough is enough," Richards continued.
"I’m hoping family members will be up in arms over this if this is followed through with by the long-term care ombudsman coordinator to stop this service at a time when these residents need it now more than ever."
Amy Gehrig, the ombudsman coordinator for Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, said Monday that she could not comment on an ongoing case.
QUALITY OF LIFE
Richards said nursing homes face challenges as they abide by COVID-19 public health guidelines as do Meadowbrook's patients, residents and their families: lack of visitation, lack of enrichment programs, no communal dining.
The facility's beautician provides a much-needed service that helps with residents' and patients' quality of life and lifts their spirits, he said.
"I wanted to make sure that the service continued because it meant so much to everybody and it’s gone over very well."
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said the hairdresser is a privately contracted staff member who has worked with residents there for more than 30 years.
"She is not considered a visitor, as she is screened in and tested on a weekly basis like the rest of our staff and other independent contractors."
Richards added that all guidelines for infection control were in place, including disinfecting the room where hair services take place and only allowing one person to have their hair done at a time.
"She minimizes contact out in the community, has taken the pledge of all of us employees to make sure that we protect our house," he said.
"We want to protect the dignity and quality of life of the residents while we can here. Sometimes, things just go too far."
'AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE'
A lot of the residents do not want to come out of their rooms unless their hair is done, Richards said.
In a statement provided by Meadowbrook, Haila Conant, whose mother, Donna, resides in the facility, said she unequivocally believes hair services there are an essential service for her mother.
And, she added, she knows Donna would say the same if asked.
"In this strange and trying time, to take that away would simply be cruel," Haila said. "Not only does it mean so much to my mother to have it done and look her best, it is also something she looks forward to.
"The home has done an excellent job in caring for all the residents and taken every possible precaution in keeping that virus away. I am certain that every precaution has been taken with hair services."
Geddes explained that hair services are part of residents' individualized plans for care, which are essentially their enrichment plans determined by an interdisciplinary team that includes nurses, physicians, social workers and activities and nutrition staff.
"Hairdressing can be included in that because it will contribute to the residents' overall well-being, emotional, physical and mental."
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Richards argued that nursing homes should not have followed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policy, later rescinded, that required them to admit patients regardless of whether they had tested positive for COVID-19.
"A lot fewer nursing home patients would have died if we’d stood our ground," he said.
"There’s a time to put a stake in the ground and say, 'Enough is enough, these folks deserve a little bit of respect and integrity and quality at the end of their lives.'"
Richards did not know when Gehrig may file a complaint, which could result in Meadowbrook getting fined or receiving a deficiency, but said that she was inquiring this and last week about their policy.
"It’s an internal policy and we are going to provide this, make sure these residents receive hair care. It’s all they have."
As of Monday, two Meadowbrook staff members had tested positive throughout the pandemic, one on April 30 and another on May 21, Geddes said.
"All residents and staff have been tested and we have no current positive COVID cases."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
