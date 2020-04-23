'It was going to taint my day'

SARANAC LAKE — Aisha Wood and fiancé Denis Dean were ready to tie the knot this summer with a Fourth of July wedding and a bursting reception.
"We wanted fireworks and the whole family was going to be there — it was going to be fun," Wood said.
"Everyone was looking forward to it, but things just didn't work out."
THE MEET CUTE
Wood, 28, met 32-year-old Dean during a night out a few years ago.
"I was new to the area," she said. "My friend said we should go out to the bar and that she would introduce me to a few friends.
Denis was the only one who showed up."
When the mutual friend stepped away to chat with someone else, Wood said she had no choice but to talk with the stranger.
"I just thought, 'Well, I guess I'll get to know this guy.'"
THE ENGAGEMENT
After a few years of dating, the couple went on a family vacation to Roatán, which is an island in Honduras.
Dean said his fiancé had family there and said she had spent some childhood summers there with them.
"I thought it would be romantic to ask her to marry me where she had done a lot of her growing up," Dean said.
"We woke up early and went to go watch the sunrise on this really nice key. I just asked her to marry me and she said, 'Yes.'"
'WHERE WE FELL IN LOVE'
Wood and Dean have settled in the Saranac Lake area with their labradoodle Milo, but the two came from outside the North Country.
Wood moved upstate after college to become a physical therapist at Adirondack Medical Center, and Dean, who grew up in Tennessee, later joined the army, was deployed to Afghanistan, moved to Georgia and then found his way to Saranac Lake after that.
"I'm going to Paul Smith's College now," Dean said, adding that he hoped to work for and/or start a nonprofit to help disabled veterans.
When thinking about their wedding, the couple decided to plan something close to their new home.
"A lot of our family live in different parts of the state, and her family is in Honduras," Dean said. "Not a lot of them have been up in the Adirondacks.
We thought it would a good idea to have our wedding and reception up here so that they could see where we fell in love and our lifestyle."
THE PANDEMIC
The couple settled on the Brookside Barn in Altona, a venue at the Rainbow Banquet and Wedding Hall there.
In communication with co-owner Brannoin Sample, the pair planned for fireworks, outdoor games, a champagne tower and an open bar.
"But then, the pandemic happened and we realized that we needed to figure out the best alternative option," Dean said of COVID-19 concerns.
"It was important for Aisha to have her family there. Her family wouldn't have been able to travel to come."
Though they still planned to have a small ceremony this summer, Dean said they called off their reception.
"Later down the road, once everything is safe, we'll go down to Honduras and do a renewal of vows and have a big party with all of the families then," he said.
NO REFUNDS
Though the couple didn't get their deposits back for their venue, photographer or other vendors, they were OK with that.
"It sucks, but we understand it," Wood said. "I'm not in the wedding industry, but just from planning a wedding, our deposits, I know that that's how these vendors stay afloat. If someone is a photographer and all of their weddings are being cancelled — where is their income coming from? Your deposit is for the time that they've invested in your wedding up until that point."
She continued, "It's all of the meetings where you're fleshing out details. It's them saving the date."
'ABOUT THE MARRIAGE'
Wood said, of course, she was sad to have to cancel the big plans.
"Even if there was miraculously no pandemic, and we didn't have to keep social distance in July anymore, we thought that we needed to be very considerate to our guests," she said, adding that many may be feeling financial stresses.
"Plus, I didn't want to have a wedding day where I was worried about hugging one of my guests. It was just going to taint my day in a way that was just going to make it sad. Denis and I both realized that it's really about the marriage, not the wedding. Giving up the big wedding wasn't that big of a deal."
