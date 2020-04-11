'It still got to this'

PLATTSBURGH — County officials say all residents of the Russell Barnard apartment building were put under quarantine after the Health Department uncovered the fourth and fifth cases there.
"Two initial cases at that location had been isolated, as well as one suspect case," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said at a virtual press conference Friday morning.
"Contacts of those individuals identified through contact-tracing processes by our nurses, were quarantined, while all other residents were advised to follow distancing requirements," Kanoza said.
"With notification of those two additional test cases yesterday. . . Clinton County, accordingly, took steps to quarantine the entire building."
NECESSARY VISITS
Clinton County Health Department staff, as well as County Sheriff representatives, visited all 69 residents of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority building Thursday evening, Kanoza said.
"To explain the circumstances and the quarantine order," he said. "They also assessed whether residents had any immediate critical needs."
Though the retiree apartment building, located on Flynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, was under quarantine, Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton said medically-necessary visits were still taking place.
"So nurses, nurses aids, home health aids — those visits are still happening," Hamilton said. "The county Health Department has reached out to home health companies and organizations.
They've been given specific instructions on what they need to do to be prepared and follow proper protocols so that they can continue to provide that medical service."
DON'T KNOW SOURCE
Hamilton couldn't provide information regarding the confirmed cases, but said none of them were staff members.
Clinton County Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said the county did not know when or where the building's first confirmed case had contracted the virus.
"That is something that we are likely to not ever know," Streiff said at the Facebook live news conference. "It could have been a visitor, it could have been that that person got it while (they) were out in Plattsburgh."
'STILL GOT TO THIS'
As a facility that houses the elderly, aged 50 and older, Hamilton said the Russell Barnard building had instituted safety precautions, effective March 16.
"We had, essentially, put the building under quarantine then," he said. "We had closed community rooms and we told residents to not congregate, to keep social distancing.
We didn't allow visitation that wasn't medically necessary and we began disinfecting the building twice a day; We took all of these steps," he continued.
"It's important to keep in mind, that even when we took all of those fairly drastic measures, and implemented all of those procedures, this virus is dangerous enough that we're still at the point that we are right now.
We all really need to follow the directives of public health officials, because even with these measures, it still got to this."
It was Hamilton's belief that the facility's confirmed cases, were, to some degree, individuals who had not abided by social distancing guidelines.
STEFANIK WEIGHS IN
In response to the quarantined senior living facility, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read formed a COVID-19 Public Safety Response Team and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) requested immediate action to address health and safety at such living quarters.
"I strongly believe that transparency is critically important to inform our seniors and their families during the COVID-19 crisis,” the congresswoman said.
"New York State continues to fail to release data of nursing home or senior facilities impacted by COVID-19. The Clinton County Health Department made the right call to release this information publicly to educate our seniors and the community.
If the State does not release this data, our county departments of public health and senior facilities should self-report."
Stefanik thought frontline medical and support staff at all senior facilities should have priority access to testing, as well as personal protective equipment.
"Additionally, our senior facilities and nursing homes should immediately strengthen mandatory staff protocols like temperature checks before allowed into facilities," she added.
KEEPING PERSPECTIVE
In addition to its safety measures, Plattsburgh Housing Authority also began delivering meals and newspapers to its residents, and set up a hotline.
"There are 69 people in the building and, obviously, the overwhelming majority of them are OK and don't have symptoms and are probably frustrated with the quarantine," Hamilton said.
"It's important to keep perspective. In an attempt to ensure their safety and their health, this is a 14-day quarantine. It's not lasting months, it's not going to last a year.
"As difficult and as challenging as it is, they will be able to get through it."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.