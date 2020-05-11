'It makes a difference'

ALTONA — Brannoin Sample says the Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall takeout service is the one thing keeping the business afloat during the pandemic.
"It's been busier than what I had anticipated," he said. "The locals have always supported us, no matter what my parents ever did growing up I could always see it."
"And now," he added, "with me leading the charge at the Rainbow, I always see it firsthand."
DRAMATIC IMPACT
Though the Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall has received funds via the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, a funding source of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package, those monies were to last a total of eight weeks.
Sample said he was concerned for what business would look like once that clock ran out.
Centered on large gatherings, the owner/operator said the continued COVID-19 pandemic had "dramatically" impacted things at the hall.
Proms and weddings were being interrupted, he said, "which is pushing our fall season back and making that exceptionally busy and also pushing dates back to 2021.
Which is great to keep the business, however, it’s really beneficial for us to spread that business out over the year, or over the two years."
BARN OWL
The Barn Owl Creamery and Grill, which operates out of the site's newest venue the Brookside Barn, offers takeout in the form of ice cream, ice cream cakes, milkshakes and boozy shakes, as well as "traditional concession stand foods," like burgers, fries and poutine.
The stand was open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., but Sample said there was talk of closing the grill at 7 p.m. and keeping the ice cream machine operating an extra hour.
Despite pandemic-related financial troubles, Sample said the Barn Owl had partnered with the CVPH Foundation, donating $1 for every Peck's Famous Cinnamon Roll Sundae sold.
That dessert combined cinnamon rolls often served at the venue's buffets with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar and crushed walnuts.
The funds to the hospital foundation would support the Jane's Fight Fund, a charity supporting local cancer patients, which was started in honor of Sample's mother Jane, who died from cancer about a year ago.
JAIL DELIVERIES
Though the Creamery and Grill didn't typically make deliveries, Sample said he'd been driving orders over to Altona Correctional Facility, a prison located just up the road.
Sample said the jail staff there would call in orders about twice a day, ranging from $40 to $200.
"That really does make a difference," he said.
On Friday, Altona Correctional staff had placed about 12 lunch orders, looking for chicken burgers, hamburgers, turkey melts, french fries and onion rings.
'NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR'
Brandon Castine, a sergeant at the state's medium-security prison, one of those to make the Friday afternoon order, said he typically ate Barn Owl takeout twice a week.
Castine said he and others appreciated the work of Sample and his staff.
"The food and service have been second to none," he told The Press-Republican. "During this economic hardship, most small business owners are negatively impacted. Now is the time to buy local. No matter how small of a purchase from a local business, it is a neighbor helping a neighbor," he continued.
"For that, I, along with the staff at Altona Correctional, say, 'Thank you,' from neighbor to neighbor."
