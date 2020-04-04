PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff understands the desire to protect our community.
“But I also want to reiterate that we are all connected as a human species. We are globally connected to each other."
During a media conference live-streamed on Facebook Friday, Streiff responded to concerns over Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he would sign an executive order allowing the state to take personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators from hospitals that did not need them and redeploy them to other facilities in the state with the highest need as they combat COVID-19.
"Right now, if there are people who need these resources, and they will live because we’re able to provide these resources, it is our moral imperative that we help people live whether they are in Clinton County or whether they are in any other location," she continued.
"If we can help them, we will help them.”
Helping to stop the spread in other locations also helps stop the spread to Clinton County, Streiff added.
“So we have to help everyone who needs help to the best of our ability at all times.”
'RIGHT THING TO DO'
Earlier this week, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and other private facilities in the state had to provide a survey of their available PPE, ventilators, capacity, staff and COVID-19 testing supplies to the state, hospital Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said.
“We know that the possibility is there that we will be asked to provide equipment or staff. We don’t know at all what that looks like.
The possibility might be that patients would come up here.”
Under its surge plan, CVPH can handle an additional 70 patients above its normal acute care capacity, Rietsema said.
In a statement Friday evening, CVPH and Alice Hyde Medical Center President Michelle LeBeau said that, as both a nurse and the leader of two health care organizations in northern New York, she understood why the governor was asking for help.
"This is a crisis of humanity; people are dying in New York City and if we can help, I believe we should.
Like the assistance the North Country received during the ice storm of 1998, helping our fellow New Yorkers is simply the right thing to do.”
TESTING STRATEGY
As of Friday morning, six of CVPH’s patients had COVID-19, three of whom were on ventilators in the intensive care unit.
An additional five were “persons under investigation,” for whom testing had been ordered but not yet returned.
The hospital is well-supplied for its current testing strategy, which involves reserving kits for those admitted to the hospital or hospital employees who become sick while working, Rietsema said.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said two staff members had tested positive and were out of work, recuperating at home.
The hospital wants to establish drive-up testing, but with its current supply would run out in a matter of days, given the demand, Rietsema said.
Currently, the facility sends tests kits to the state's lab, the Wadsworth Center in Albany, for results; the turnaround is about 24 to 48 hours.
Like almost every other hospital in the country, CVPH has put in orders for FDA-approved technology that would allow for testing in-house.
“When we have that available in our hospital, it will be wonderful for everybody because we will be able to get immediate turnaround,” Rietsema said.
EMPLOYEES IMPACTED
Several hundred hospital employees have been impacted by the cancellation of non-essential surgeries, procedures, diagnostics and physicians office visits, CVPH Associate Vice President of Human Resources Thomas Gosrich said in a statement.
"While these staff members are out of work at this time, they are not out of a job. We are doing everything we can to support them and preserve their benefits."
He noted that some staff are being retrained and taking new positions.
Rietsema said the pandemic has created new jobs, such as screening people at hospital entrances, and that more employees will be needed if there is a surge or current workers get sick.
"While each employee’s situation is different, our HR team is helping some who are furloughed access state COVID-19-related benefit programs," Gosrich said.
"We expect that as the virus becomes more prevalent in the community, nearly all affected employees will return to work.
We're working with our union partners to ensure we are up-training and redeploying those who are interested in learning new skills or enhancing those they currently have."
TWO ICUs
CVPH is in the process of standing up, essentially, two ICUs. One will be for COVID-19 case-patients and those suspected of having contracted the virus, the other for the remainder of patients.
“We’re well-stocked with ventilators currently,” Rietsema said.
With all of its regular ventilators and some emergency ventilators, the hospital has the capacity to ventilate up to 30 people, he added.
As of Friday, the facility had enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to last for a number of weeks at its current use rate.
“We actually are putting up strategies that we can reprocess and disinfect n95 masks and that extends our supplies," Rietsema said.
The use rate would go up if a surge came, and while the hospital has received hints, it is not known when supply lines will open up.
IF YOU NEED HELP
The secondary emergency room — located outdoors in tents — that CVPH created early on for those with respiratory illness has worked well, Rietsema said.
He added that the ER volumes have gone down dramatically, which is both good and concerning.
“We always worry that there are people out there that have illness that need care but are staying away out of fear.
I want to reiterate: if you think you need emergency medical help, you can get it, you can get it from us and you can get it safely.”
