PLATTSBURGH — Longtime nurse Karen O’Connor, 72, of Chazy is the first person to receive Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the tri-county area.
She has worked at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for 50 years, and is assigned to the Intensive Care Unit.
The hospital livestreamed her injection, administered by Nursing Director Carly Haag, as members of the media watched via Microsoft Teams Tuesday. Moments later, she said she felt good, and excited.
“I’m excited to get the second dose and go through the convalescent period of time, so that gets me much closer to going to visit my family and being a lot more safe when I visit my mom.”
975 DOSES
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced last week that the state was set to receive 170,000 doses, about 3,700 of which would be allotted for the North Country region.
CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said Monday that the Plattsburgh hospital would receive a batch of the injections this week and begin administering them as soon as they arrived based on a state Department of Health matrix that factors in the nature of an employee’s work and their age.
The hospital received 975 doses Tuesday morning, according to a press release. Vaccinations will continue until employees determined to be at highest risk receive their first dose.
LeBeau said the goal is to have everyone in the organization vaccinated in the next six to eight weeks.
O’Connor, CVPH ICU Medical Director Dr. William Bruce Bunn of Plattsburgh and eight other hospital employees received the jabs Tuesday. They will have to get another dose in 21 days in order to complete the regimen.
'FIRST IN LINE'
About two weeks ago, O’Connor said, she gave the vaccine a lot of thought and spoke with her daughter about it.
“I told them that I was excited about the vaccine, that I was going to volunteer to get it as soon as we could, but I wasn’t sure how the tier was going to work, how they were going to do this.”
When she was contacted asking if she was still interested, she said, ‘Absolutely.”
“(My director) said, ‘Well we’re going to do it this way, we’re going to pick the oldest,’” she paused, laughingly, “‘oldest nurse in the ICU in the critical care areas.’
“I wanted to do it whether I was the oldest or not. I was hoping I’d be first in line.”
STEP UP
Bunn, who is also a clinical pulmonologist, told reporters he felt extremely honored to receive the vaccine.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve worked in the ICU and I’ve worked with folks with COVID and I’ve seen how truly rotten this illness is,” he said.
“It’s important that we all step up and get our vaccines so that we can be done with this and I feel very positive that this is the beginning of us conquering COVID. It’s just a small shot for me, but it’s hopefully a boost in the arm for the public once we get this out for everybody.”
O’Connor said one of her reasons for getting the vaccine was to show her younger colleagues that it was okay.
“You can watch my progress, see how I’m doing, because they’ve all had questions, and they rightfully so should. I’ve had questions but I settled my own heart with them a long time ago.
“I think that it’ll be a positive thing for them to see me and how I’m progressing and coming to work like I usually do ... and they will say, ‘Alright, it’s time for me to get it, too.'”
'I LIKE THOSE ODDS'
Bunn remarked that this vaccine involved more paperwork than usual, and that he had to register online with both the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is still an emergency use and (the websites) will be where they each keep track of us, folks who get it early.”
Though the employees receiving the vaccine went into the process “eyes wide open,” none were terribly concerned about potential side effects, Bunn said.
“There have been over 60,000 who’ve already received the vaccine and ... there really has not been that much trouble.
“If I know that my chances of having trouble with this vaccine are less than one in 60,000, I like those odds a whole lot better than my odds if I catch COVID.”
CONTINUE PRECAUTIONS
Bunn emphasized that, though the vaccine will hopefully protect him from getting sick, it does not mean he cannot contract the coronavirus and give it to someone else.
“I need to continue to safely distance and also wear protective equipment from here on out because even if I do have a vaccine, I could get an asymptomatic case and potentially pass it on to someone else.
“It shouldn’t really change the way that I interact with folks in any way.”
That is an important message for people who may think the vaccine is automatically a magic bullet, Bunn said.
“Especially with, you know, elderly folks being out there and people with conditions that put them at higher risk.”
If patients ask, O’Connor plans to honestly tell them she has received the first dose of vaccine and is all set to go for the second.
“I think that would be kind of hopeful for them, because I know that even after they’ve had COVID, that it’s really good that you get vaccinated as well to hype up the immunity.”
TOMORROW
Bunn said his co-workers, particularly the ICU and Emergency Department nurses, have really stepped up.
O’Connor said she has always loved coming to work, and never thought of COVID-19 or other diseases as something she didn’t want to face.
“I certainly wanted to help take care of patients, to help them get through it and to live and to be reunited with their families. I just didn’t think anything about it, it was my job.”
Bunn echoed the sentiment, describing his job as a calling.
“It’s just like the nurses … it’s what we’ve done our whole lives, and what we’re going to do tomorrow.”
