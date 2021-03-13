'I wanted to be with him': Wife thankful for pre-pandemic move

PLATTSBURGH — Joyce Mayo and her husband, Woody, who resides in Meadowbrook Healthcare’s 1-East neighborhood, have been married for more than 65 years.
So she is grateful that, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had already moved into the facility’s independent living neighborhood, The Orchards, allowing them to maintain their daily visits in between the occasional weeks their units had to be on isolation.
“I never realized, of course, that this would happen,” she told The Press-Republican, “but at least I’m very fortunate to be able to see him when I can.”
PROTECT FROM COVID
Based on state and federal public health recommendations, Meadowbrook closed its doors to visitors on March 11, 2020. At the time, Administrator/CEO Paul Richards acknowledged the challenge this would place on family members of residents.
“Meadowbrook has the largest and the most at-risk population in the whole county," he said then, "and we want to do all we can to protect them from COVID-19.”
To make up for the lack of in-person visits, Meadowbrook staff worked to provide phone and video call opportunities for their residents to connect with loved ones.
Later, window visits and, when state guidelines allowed, outdoor socially-distant visits were also offered.
The Mayos have five children, two of whom live locally. Joyce recalled window visits with them when that was permitted, and phone calls to stay in touch.
AFTERNOONS TOGETHER
Joyce said she and her family made the decision for her to move into The Orchards in 2019, the year after Woody, who has early dementia, had started living at Meadowbrook.
“I wanted to be with him. I was trying to care for him at home and drive in from our home in Chazy and it got to be a little much.
“I get to see him every day, which is wonderful.”
Prior to COVID-19, Joyce would head over to Woody’s room at about 1:30 p.m. each day and spend her afternoon with him until his dinner time.
“He recognizes me and he puts a little fuss up when I have to leave, he thinks I should stay there,” she said.
“It takes a little explaining, but some days it’s not too bad. I’m just very happy that I’m able to do this.”
BUSY ON THIS SIDE
Similar to how visitation options have varied over the past year at Meadowbrook and other nursing homes, Joyce and Woody’s routine has gone off and on.
“I could see him one week and then another week they would close the floor off and I wasn’t able to see him for a few weeks.”
Occasional positive results from routine staff testing, as well as an outbreak that followed the first resident cases at the end of December would cause the hiatuses Joyce referenced.
During these times, when one or both of them had to remain in their rooms, Joyce would call Woody on the phone and the pair would chat if he felt up to it.
Otherwise, she would tend to her house plants and other chores, read, catch up on letter-writing and perform mobility exercises encouraged by staff.
“That would keep me busy on this side,” she said.
GOOD WEATHER
Fortunately, neither of the Mayos ever tested positive for COVID-19 and both have been vaccinated. As the weather warms up, they look forward to getting Woody outside in his wheelchair for fresh air.
“I’m looking forward to the good weather again and for the virus to disappear,” Joyce said.
She emphasized her gratitude for getting to see her husband as well as to Richards and Meadowbrook staff.
She thanked them “for the great effort they portrayed during this virus ordeal to keep us safe and maintain our present good health.”
