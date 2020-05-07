'I really take pride in being her mom'

PLATTSBURGH — When Quanisha Covington, a certified nursing assistant at Meadowbrook Healthcare, returns to the Plattsburgh home she shares with her daughter and grandmother after work, she takes her shoes off right on the porch.
She then goes straight into her bathroom, parallel to the door, undresses and showers.
“I’m thankful I don’t have to go through my house at all,” she said.
NIGHT SHIFT
Working at a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic makes you think about every little thing you do, Quanisha said.
“I would say it’s more challenging that I’ve moved to night shift," she said.
"I work overnights so sometimes I have to sacrifice my sleep ... because when I come home from work, it’s like my day is just getting started because my daughter is just waking up and, you know, I have to be a mom as well.”
When Quanisha gets home, she starts making breakfast — often pancakes, four-year-old Jordyn’s favorite.
“Most of the time she’s up and if not, I’ll wake her up and then that’s our thing, we’ll have breakfast in the morning.”
Quanisha’s grandmother, Gloria Brown, helps watch Jordyn while Quanisha tries to get some rest during the day.
ABIDING BY MEASURES
Quanisha is proud that Jordyn and Brown have been abiding by required social distancing and hygiene measures — neither of them want to get sick.
“Staying in the house is nothing new for us because we like being at home," she said.
Quanisha admitted that, when the outbreak first occurred, she was stressed out and, at times, saddened by it.
“But I’ve gained more confidence as the days go on by with how well we’re doing at home to prevent ourselves from getting sick.”
RESIDENTS LIKE FAMILY
Quanisha has heard from her friends that she has a motherly personality, and she tries to spread that to her residents.
“Especially now, I feel like they need ... more attention and love right now at this time,” she said, referring to how they cannot have visitors.
“When you have your family around, they motivate you without even saying anything. When they come and visit, ... that’s love, they see that there’s somebody caring about them.”
Those in the health care field are taught to not pick favorites, which is a challenge when the residents become like family, Quanisha said.
“I’m just thankful that I am in the health care field, especially at a time like this, because I really feel like I am making a difference.”
She became a CNA after seeing her grandfather in a nursing home, which she said helped open her eyes to the residents’ side of things.
If anything, Quanisha would like to upgrade to being a nurse, but she knows this is what she likes to do.
“I can’t imagine being anything else.”
FAVORITE PART
Quanisha, Jordyn and Brown enjoy watching movies and catching up on shows together.
Quanisha never feels alone; even during her breaks in the early morning hours, night owl Brown is awake if she wants to call.
Jordyn is excited to start kindergarten this year, her mother said, so they have started working more on her reading skills.
Quanisha bought Jordyn a LeapFrog device with learning books, and makes sure she is there working with her daughter to ensure she is properly sounding out the words.
Helping to teach Jordyn is her favorite part about being her mother — but she has said that before.
“When she was a baby I’m like, ‘Oh this part is my favorite part,’ or like when she was turning two or three, starting to talk, I’m like, ‘That’s my favorite part.’
I say that every growing pain. Right now, this is my favorite part, the learning.”
GOOD MOM
The trio do not have anything specific planned for Mother’s Day, but Quanisha believes they will do something.
“I love being a mom and I think Mother’s Day is probably my favorite holiday besides her (Jordyn’s) birthday because I really take pride in being her mom.”
She used to get anxious, wondering if she was doing everything right with Jordyn.
“But now, I don’t even think about it. I know I’m a good mom.”
