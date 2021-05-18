'I need my family': Grieving mom, daughter calls for border's reopening

PLATTSBURGH — With tears in her eyes, Tracy Simmons, a Quebec native who has lived locally for more than four decades, gave a heartfelt testimony on cross-border ties during a recent North Country Chamber of Commerce event, where she urged Can-Am officials to find a path towards a reopened border.
"Today, I'm talking to you about my family situation," she said. "More importantly, this is affecting all families. Every family has their story and it's important that provisions take place to help every family see the light at the end of the tunnel, (to) have some happiness, have some hope in knowing that the border will be open soon."
SICK MOM
Simmons, a Morrisonville resident, spoke of her five-year-old adopted daughter, Jasper, who, missing her Canadian cousin Amayah, had spent nights crying herself to sleep.
"The only thing I could do for her was to comfort her and let her know that the border would soon be open."
About a year ago, in May 2020, Simmons' 82-year-old mother, Mary Sharpe, tested positive for COVID-19.
"Between the hospital stay and her quarantine time, that was a total of 83 days where she had to be alone," Simmons reflected, noting that her mother still lived in Canada, as well. "The border was closed. I was not able to visit her.
"I wish I could have been with her to help her with her extended recovery from COVID. To help her with little things in her apartment, to do some shopping, to buy some little things that she enjoyed, like tea biscuits or a little outfit. That was a missed opportunity."
FAMILY LOSSES
In January 2021, Sharpe died of lung cancer and the continued border restrictions had kept Simmons from visiting her hospitalized mother once again.
"I was able to go to the funeral, but, once again, I had a missed opportunity to be with my mother during her illness," Simmons said. "My mother lived a very simple life. She was a very caring person. She took care of her mother, her father, her sister who were ill and they passed away and she was with them."
She remembered her mom staying overnight bedside in a hospital while her own sister, Simmons' aunt, battled lung cancer.
"It's not something pleasant to think about, but I wanted to — my mother was a very giving person, so I wanted to give back to her and I was not able to do this. I wanted to be able to help my mother in her last days of life and I lost that opportunity with the border being closed."
Two years prior to the pandemic, Simmons lost her 30-year-old son in, what she called, "a tragic accident."
"Words cannot explain my pain for losing my son," she said. "The only thing I can say is that I need my family across the border to help me with my grieving process as I grieve for my son, for my mother — I need my family and my family needs me."
BORDER IMPACTS
While Simmons said she had understood the need for border restrictions 14 months ago, now, she said, "it's necessary for some provisions to take place to consider opening the border once again. All of the families affected, the Canadian-American families, they need to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
John Momot, owner of Blue Haven Campground and Resort in Ellenburg Depot, and Plattsburgh RV Park Owner Neil Fesette also spoke during the chamber's Tuesday morning event, discussing hits to tourism.
"The campground end of my business has been dramatically affected by the border closing," Momot said. "Sixty-five percent of our seasonal guests come from Canada."
Fesette echoed the hits to his business and added, "Needless to say, last year was pretty bad. With the border being closed, this year is probably not going to be much better."
Both noted impacts to their campgrounds, but also to the surrounding community and overall economy.
"When these folks come in, they don't just stay at our campgrounds," Fesette said. "They go to our restaurants, they buy gas, they recreate — the economic impact to our community is huge."
VACCINATE CANADA
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) spoke Tuesday, calling on New York Department of Health to begin helping Canada vaccinate its essential workers, most notably the truck drivers who pass through the Empire State on a daily basis.
He also asked leaders of both Canada and the U.S. to officially plan for the border's reopening, addressing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly.
"Mr. (Justin) Trudeau, open up this border — start to open this border. We need it."
