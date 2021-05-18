'I need my family': Grieving mom, daughter calls for border's reopening

PHOTO PROVIDEDIn a photo taken several years ago, Tracy Simmons (right) sits at a table with her mother, Mary Sharpe, while holding her adopted daughter, Jasper. Sharpe, a Canadian resident, died of lung cancer earlier this year. Due to restrictions at the northern border crossing, Simmons was unable to visit her beforehand. "It's not something pleasant to think about, but I wanted to — my mother was a very giving person, so I wanted to give back to her and I was not able to do this. I wanted to be able to help my mother in her last days of life and I lost that opportunity with the border being closed."