PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in 66 years, Donna and Ray LaBombard had to celebrate their wedding anniversary a wall away.
GOING STEADY
The Plattsburgh-natives tied the knot on April, 24 1954 when she was 18 and he was 21.
The pair lived just a block away from one another as kids and Donna said they met at Plattsburgh City School.
"Way back in those years, we started to go 'steady,'" she said. "We discovered that we thought quite a lot of each other."
The LaBombards went on to have three sons, and the family has since grown to include six grandkids and three great-grandkids.
'BEEN FAIRLY CLOSE
Donna, now 84, said Ray was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder, about two years ago and, last September, was moved into Meadowbrook Healthcare at 154 Prospect Ave.
With concerns of the novel coronavirus, that facility stopped visitations over a month ago.
"From September until they closed the doors in March, I was there everyday," Donna said.
"I have not been able to be there and it's weighing on him heavily, I know that. We've been fairly close over the years."
WILL YOU MARRY ME?
On Friday, the date of the couple's 66th wedding anniversary, Donna, armed with a face mask, went to Meadowbrook to deliver Ray's 66-year-old wedding band with a note that read, 'Will you marry me again!!!?"
Ray's ring was taken off for a medical exam some time ago and tucked safely into a jewelry box, but on their anniversary, Donna said she was inspired to deliver it as a symbol.
"We've had 66 pretty doggone good years," she said.
"I wanted him to know that I'm here for him, and I think the feeling would be mutual. Well, anyway, he said, 'Yes.' He gave me a thumbs up through the window."
Donna also stood outside his window, holding up a sign that read, "I love you, Ray."
ONE DAY AT A TIME
Though, Donna said, life during the pandemic could be lonely, she was keeping herself busy with baking and cooking, and said she calls her husband at least three times a day.
"It's tough — that's all I can say. It has just been so hard."
But for anyone else missing their loved ones, Donna wanted to tell them to "think positive thoughts."
"Just take it one day at a time. I know we'll get through this — all of us together."
