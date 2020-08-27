ELIZABETHTOWN — The streets and stores of this quiet Adirondack community seemed less populated than a week or so ago since the announced COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
The outbreak has led to 74 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
Of those positive cases, 29 include staff members.
News of the outbreak has shaken the community and more people seem to be staying home whenever possible.
Businesses are reacting as well.
Both Champlain National Bank and Trail North Credit Union have once again closed their indoor facilities and are only operating by drive-through windows.
Though some shoppers at Tops were unwilling to give their thoughts, mainly because they knew employees at the facility, others shared their feelings.
Mary Driscoll, Westport: "I didn’t really know what was going on until I read it in the paper. I am surprised they were not more aware of the situation there. It is very fragile, especially because of the older people. I am doing my usual things while wearing a mask, and washing my hands often."
Jim Rosio, Jay: "I would hope they would put the employees on the top of their list, though it’s not the safest for anyone. For the safety of the community and others, the employees should stay at the hospital like they have done at other places. We were pretty protected here in this area for awhile, but it is getting like other states."
Brandy Roselli, Moriah: "I honestly think the staff is doing a great job, but the management in the city dropped the ball. I have not changed any of my habits since this has happened."
Charlene Kleiman, Elizabethtown: "I don’t know where to begin. I have a friend who didn’t want to come into E’town because of this outbreak. Also, friends told me not to go to Tops or Stewarts. It seems to be localized to the rehab center. For some people it is an either-or situation. Perhaps people can find a middle ground."
Gary Chilson, Elizabethtown: "It’s quite scary. I have underlying conditions which make things worse with this outbreak. You know staff and vendors from the nursing home are shopping here. Hopefully, they will get most of the nursing home spreaders quarantined. My wife, Julie and I are very worried."
