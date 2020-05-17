Hudson Headwaters offering free patient WiFi

PHOTO PROVIDEDHudson Headwaters Health Network and PrimeLink, Inc. have joined forces to offer free Wi-Fi at five Hudson Headwaters health centers, enabling patients without access to reliable internet service to be able to access telehealth visits with their health care provider. The free Wi-Fi connections are available for patients to use from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at the health centers located in Champlain, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Fort Edward and on Broad Street in Glens Falls.