PLATTSBURGH — Over the last two weeks, Hudson Headwaters has ordered COVID-19 tests on about 500 patients and likely screened about double that number.
But, like other health care providers, the network pumped the brakes on testing efforts when it began to run low on testing supplies.
The organization — which operates 19 facilities in upstate New York including five in Clinton and Essex counties — has moved to saving the bulk of swabs for employees.
“We know we need to stay healthy in order to take care of patients,” Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. D. Tucker Slingerland said in a conference call with media Friday.
CONFUSING ILLNESS
COVID-19 is a confusing illness because it resembles so many others.
“It resembles the flu, it resembles bad colds in some ways," Hudson Headwaters Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Sawyer said.
“We spend a fair amount of time triaging ... our nurses are on the phones all day long talking to folks about how they’re feeling, how sick they are.”
Of the tests Hudson Headwaters ordered, fewer than five came back positive, and no staff have tested positive, Slingerland said.
Sawyer said the question of how many people are in quarantine within the Hudson Headwaters network is not easy to answer, since anyone who calls in with symptoms is being told to stay at home if they are not seriously ill enough to go to an emergency room.
“We’re not counting that; that's beyond counting.”
LACK OF TESTING
Slingerland added that some of those people may have the flu, seasonal allergies or issues with asthma or other chronic conditions; without a good testing capacity, the network does not really know.
Lack of testing also prevents them from learning the virus’s prevalence in the community, Sawyer said.
“The fallback is going to be how many people are hospitalized, how many people are in intensive care units and sadly, eventually, how many people die.
That’s going to be how this illness is tracked for the foreseeable future until broad testing is released.”
BRACING
The organization is in constant communication with hospital partners across the region.
“I think everyone at this point is sort of bracing for the next wave of likely much sicker patients," Slingerland said.
"We’re really thinking hard about … staffing scenarios and where we may need to deploy providers elsewhere as well as additional staff.”
The organization is making plans to include the ability to handle increased patient volumes, particularly at hospitals, Sawyer said.
"If there is a rapid upsurge, we have staff in place to rapidly expand that.”
TELEHEALTH
At the same time, Hudson Headwaters is trying to figure out how to continue caring for patients with chronic disease, including in the aging population.
The health centers have seen a drastic drop in visits and have, at times, called off non-essential appointments.
But conditions like diabetes, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) do not take a break, Slingerland said.
This week, Hudson Headwaters conducted hundreds of visits over the phone or with a combination of phone and video.
The network is hoping to have that telehealth option available across the entire network in the next one to two weeks.
“That is helpful to patients and also protects staff,” Slingerland said.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Hudson Headwaters is working to conserve as much personal protective equipment as possible, but does not have enough if the pandemic continues for a long period of time, Slingerland said.
“We are trying to get people that have the highest potential for exposure wearing the best equipment we have.”
Those include health center staff and also those screening patients and doing swabs for tests.
Many of those tests are being done outside by providers and nurses wearing n95 masks, goggles and gowns, Sawyer said.
UPTICK COMING
Slingerland said he almost wishes he had a crystal ball to predict how COVID-19 will play out in the North Country.
“I think our gut sense, certainly as physicians, is that we’re going to see an uptick here, probably within the next 10 to 14 days. What happens after that is really hard to say."
Sawyer noted that there has been cooperation between county public health departments, hospitals and large practices like Hudson Headwaters.
“I think despite all the issues with supplies and underlying worry, people have worked together really well. It’s been a really strong feature of the North Country’s response to this.”
