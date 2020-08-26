ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital has suspended visitation to its facilities.
The temporary visitor policy change is a preventive measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the hospital said.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff, and community is our highest priority,” Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director of Emergency Medicine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said in a news release.
“We have been working with our neighbors at Essex Center and with the Essex County Health Department to closely monitor the recent outbreak and limit the spread of COVID in our community.
“Elizabethtown Community Hospital staff are well-trained in infection prevention measures, and we are prepared to care for our community while maintaining a safe environment of care,” Clauss said.
An outbreak of COVID-19 occurred last week at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown. The total number positive cases associated with the outbreak was 62 on Tuesday, with four deaths.
Since March, the hospital has implemented the following safety protocols:
• All employees arriving for work are screened with health questions and a temperature check
• All arriving patients are screened at the front desk. Patients with symptoms or suspected exposure to a COVID-positive case are masked and treated in dedicated rooms
• Strictly following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines on personal protective equipment. All employees are required to wear masks, including the front desk staff that perform patient screening upon arrival
• Enhanced cleaning protocols, including frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces
• Staggering outpatient appointments to limit traffic in the hospital and health centers
The visitor restriction is an added precaution that will further minimize the risk of potential exposure, Clauss said.
Special considerations for pediatric patients, end of life care patients, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability are included in the updated visitor policy.
The temporary suspension of visitors will be reassessed in the coming weeks to determine when it will be appropriate to return to limited visitation, the release said.
For updates and resources on COVID-19, please visit https://www.ech.org/COVID-19-Information-and-Updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.