SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health has extended current visitor restrictions at Adirondack Medical Center through at least Monday, Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.
Exceptions will continue to be made for maternity care partners and imminent end-of-life situations, a news release said.
In addition, care partners are permitted to accompany a patient to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
Mercy Living Center will remain closed to all in-person visitors indefinitely.
For more information, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus.
General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.