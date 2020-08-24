SARANAC LAKE – Following the temporary moratorium on face-to-face visitation at Mercy Living Center last week, Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake has stopped most hospital patient visitation for at least seven days.
Beginning today, visitation is only permitted for maternity care partners and imminent end-of-life situations. There are currently zero COVID-19-positive patients at Adirondack Medical Center, a news release said.
The decision to temporarily restrict visitation was made in view of the continued spread of the virus in neighboring Essex county, as well as the increased number of Franklin and Essex county residents in precautionary quarantine due to potential exposure.
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Essex Center, a nursing facility in Elizabethtown in Essex County, last week, saw dozens of positive COVID-19 cases emerge.
Adirondack Health will reevaluate the hospital visitation policy every seven days, their release said. As a reminder, only those essential to the care of patients will be permitted to accompany clinic and outpatient visits.
Any exceptions to the policy will be made on a case-by-case basis.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.