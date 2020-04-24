PLATTSBURGH — Area hospital leaders expressed hope for more financial relief to offset the losses brought on by COVID-19-related restrictions Thursday.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted "Tele-Town Hall: Ask Our Hospital Presidents" with officials in charge of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital, which are all part of the University of Vermont Health Network, as well as Adirondack Health, based in Saranac Lake.
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT
Michelle LeBeau, president of CVPH and Alice Hyde, said her hospitals have received about $6.8 million and $1.2 million in federal aid, respectively.
Current projections show that by the end of September — the end of the fiscal year for University of Vermont Health Network facilities — CVPH will have a deficit of $27 to $28 million, while Alice Hyde’s will sit at around $11 million, she added.
“Additional funding would be a beautiful thing.”
Adirondack Health President and CEO Sylvia Getman and Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard expressed similar sentiments.
Getman's organization received $1.9 million, which covers about two-thirds of March’s losses, she said.
“We expect that number to more than quadruple for April.”
She noted that legislators have provided great support, in particular for raising awareness about the plight of rural areas.
The first federal payment for ECH was $815,000 and was used to replace some of March’s lost revenue, Remillard said.
“We think that we need at least $1.5 million in additional support for each month we find ourselves in this state.”
FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES
As of Thursday morning, 31 Adirondack Health employees had stepped up for voluntary furlough, Getman said.
Having to furlough employees presents an interesting quandary, she continued, since the state Department of Health requires the facilities to be prepared to accommodate a surge at any point.
There are 28 ECH employees on furlough, Remillard said.
That number would have been greater, but as many as 15 were assigned to new duties, such as screening patients and employees who enter the hospital.
“It is our intention to bring them all back once we return to what we call the pre-COVID state and start to care for more people here," Remillard said.
LeBeau said Alice Hyde has 46 people out on furlough.
The number of people without work at CVPH — which is a union environment where employees are not furloughed — tends to fluctuate.
LeBeau said that number was about 160 for March, and closer to 240 to 250 for April.
“We do not live in the space of furloughs here, but what we do have is quite a bit of job-sharing, folks that are using a lot of vacation time and people who have voluntarily stepped away for a period of time and have asked for some time away.”
ELECTIVE PROCEDURES
In March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the statewide cancellation of all elective surgeries, a major revenue stream for hospitals.
His announcement Tuesday that hospitals in areas with a low risk for a COVID-19 surge could resume elective outpatient procedures was welcome.
Elective procedures account for more than 60 percent of Adirondack Health’s business, Getman said.
“All of us are very interested in starting to reopen services so that we can continue to serve our communities.”
She added that the state Department of Health had not yet handed down full guidance on how to go about doing that, though she and her colleagues have been planning for the transition.
“We have to wait and be guided by safety for our patients and our staff,” Remillard added.
MONITORED COVID-19
Each president spoke to how they began monitoring COVID-19 in the months prior to when the outbreak hit New York state and took steps to implement their incident command structures and calculate what they needed for their surge plans when it was necessary.
All of the hospitals have implemented screening procedures for both employees and patients, and visitation has been restricted.
None have had to prioritize care of patients based on age or health history in light of the pandemic.
These health care facilities remain available to those who need urgent or emergent care, and people who need care are encouraged to call the hospitals or their primary care physicians for guidance.
“We want to provide care in safe and meaningful ways for you,” LeBeau said.
TESTING
Remillard said the limited number of available COVID-19 test kits initially restricted what they could be used for, but that is changing as more kits have become available.
“We are expanding the criteria for testing so we will be able to test more people,” he said.
It was announced later Thursday that ECH and its Ticonderoga campus would offer testing by appointment for those with respiratory or other COVID-19-associated symptoms.
Remillard added that some employers have asked about testing employees as they look to reopen their businesses.
Until there is more testing, Getman believes "we’re still a long way from understanding what our community really has and needs.”
LeBeau said antibody testing — conducted by the state Department of Health earlier this week at the Plattsburgh Market 32 — is not widely available.
“We do participate in clinical trials with the Mayo Clinic around antibody testing, but it’s not something widely open to the public.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Remillard, Getman and LeBeau each spoke of the outpouring of community support for front line health care workers in the form of financial contributions, donations of homemade masks and gowns, positive messaging via signs and notes, and more.
“It really reverberates through the organization that the community is behind them and supporting them and recognizes the really awesome work that our staff are doing every single day,” LeBeau said.
Getman said the biggest need is probably for people “to hold tight a little longer” and continue to stay home and socially distance.
“The worst thing that can happen if someone gets infected is the worst thing that could possibly happen to someone, and we would lose that person from our community.”
The hospital leaders recommended that people consult websites for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Heath and their facilities for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas spoke to how vital the health care system is to the area’s economy.
“You can’t have a healthy economy without a healthy region and our hospitals and other providers are an essential part of making sure that we have a healthy region and will have one going forward.”
