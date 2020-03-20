PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flight is in a holding pattern due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The first two flights scheduled for 2020 on May 9 and May 23 have been canceled and organizers are waiting to see what happens for the rest of the year's schedule.
"National Honor Flight sent us a directive and we are following it," North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said.
"It's really necessary because we are carrying the most vulnerable people."
Honor Flight flies military veterans to the national World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War monuments in Washington, D.C. to give them a chance to see a part of history that they created and to reflect.
North Country Honor Flight has flown 465 veterans on 31 flights out of Plattsburgh International Airport since it was formed in 2013.
In addition to the May 9 and 23 flights, other flights are scheduled for June 20, Sept. 5 and 26 and Oct. 17.
"We'll have to wait and see if we can start flying again in June," Finnegan said.
"If we can, then we will adjust the flight rosters and maybe we can add another flight in the fall to get everyone down there."
There are 180 veterans on the waiting list hoping to eventually make a trip.
"Nobody wants this to happen, but we have to be cautious," Finnegan said.
Executive Director of Operations Janet Duprey said they must follow the federal Center for Disease Control and National Honor Flight directives.
"While we are disappointed we have to cancel flights, if the pandemic is over, we still hope to have flights this year," Duprey said.
"Without a doubt, our top priority is the safety of our veterans."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman who has served as an Honor Flight director, said the actions are being taken in the best interest of public safety.
"More specifically in the case of our WW2 and other era veterans, these actions are being done to protect our protectors," Cashman said.
"I am confident that when North Country Honor Flight takes to the skies again for D.C. our local community will come out in the masses to see our hometown heroes off on their long overdue trip to see the monuments built in their honor."
