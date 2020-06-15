PLATTSBURGH - North Country Honor Flight has been grounded for the year as part of the national organization's decision.
"As much as we don't like it, we understand why," North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said.
The national organization decided late last week to cancel all flights across the country due to the coronavirus.
Honor Flight takes veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Viet Nam and Cold War era to Washington, D.C. to see monuments dedicated in their honor.
Veterans fly for free, accompanied by a guardian.
North Country Honor Flight has flown 31 flights since its inception in 2013, ferrying 465 veterans to Washington.
Finnegan said they had canceled their two May flights and one in June, but were holding out hope for two flights scheduled for September and one in October.
"Hopefully this is a once in a lifetime thing and we can get back to normal next year," he said.
Each of the six flights scheduled to depart from Plattsburgh International Airport this year were to have 16 veterans and their guardians on them.
Finnegan said a waiting list was already growing, making future flights a challenge to direct.
"We'll try to get the older veterans on first if we can," he said.
"It will be difficult, but we'll figure it out. People have been very patient, which helps."
At each flight, the honored veterans are feted at a ceremony featuring hundreds of supporters on the Oval at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Finnegan said not being able to have such ceremonies because of the coronavirus would have been disappointing.
"If we can't do the send-off then they would be missing out on something very special," he said.
"It just wouldn't be fair to our veterans."
While coronavirus numbers in the North Country have been low, Finnegan said traveling to Washington could have exposed veterans to the virus.
"Our veterans are older, and we can't take any chances," he said.
"All it would take is for one person to get sick, and that would be bad."
Fund-raising for future flights will continue, but those efforts have also been hampered by the coronavirus.
"A lot of our fund-raisers involve people getting together so we can't do those," Finnegan said.
"But people have been wonderful. We still get checks from out of nowhere that people send us. People always seem willing to help and we are grateful for that."
