Historic Saranac Lake to document the time of COVID

SARANAC LAKE - Historic Saranac Lake has undertaken a new documentation project, “Saranac Lake in the Time of COVID.”
To help document local history, according to a news release, the organization is asking community members to send in responses to two questions:
• How has the pandemic affected your life?
• What have you learned during this experience?
Participants may email their written response or send a voice recording to cpow@historicsaranaclake.org.
As part of the project, Historic Saranac Lake will be collecting responses in person at pop-up stations, while maintaining social distance.
Historic Saranac Lake is also conducting full-length oral history interviews by phone.
Anyone who would like to participate in an interview is welcome to contact Oral History Coordinator, Kayt Gochenaur at kayt@historicsaranaclake.org
Located at the Saranac Laboratory Museum in downtown Saranac Lake, Historic Saranac Lake’s mission is to preserve and present area history to build a stronger community
