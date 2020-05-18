Historic Saranac Lake to document the time of COVID

PHOTO PROVIDEDKayt Gochenaur sits at a pop-up interview station at the Saranac Laboratory Museum. Along with conducting interviews at the station, Historic Saranac Lake is also conducting full-length oral history interviews by phone about the local effects of COVID-19.

SARANAC LAKE - Historic Saranac Lake has undertaken a new documentation project, “Saranac Lake in the Time of COVID.”

To help document local history, according to a news release, the organization is asking community members to send in responses to two questions:

• How has the pandemic affected your life?

• What have you learned during this experience?

Participants may email their written response or send a voice recording to cpow@historicsaranaclake.org.

As part of the project, Historic Saranac Lake will be collecting responses in person at pop-up stations, while maintaining social distance.

Historic Saranac Lake is also conducting full-length oral history interviews by phone.

Anyone who would like to participate in an interview is welcome to contact Oral History Coordinator, Kayt Gochenaur at kayt@historicsaranaclake.org

Located at the Saranac Laboratory Museum in downtown Saranac Lake, Historic Saranac Lake’s mission is to preserve and present area history to build a stronger community

 

