Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with a soaking rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.