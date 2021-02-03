Henry: State of county resilient, hopeful, optimistic

PLATTSBURGH — Resilient, hopeful and optimistic.
That's how Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry described his municipality during the North Country Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the County, City and Town event Wednesday morning.
In a virtual presentation to 110 people, he summarized the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledged ongoing challenges and expressed confidence the county was on the road to success, albeit a bumpy one.
"We have been rocked by an unseen enemy. The virus is still with us, and will be for some time to come, but we are fighting back."
MOVED SWIFTLY
Henry said Clinton County moved swiftly to protect the public's health when the crisis began, immediately activating its Incident Command System (ICS) team and deploying the Clinton County Health Department's contact tracing team.
A work group of local officials also met weekly to coordinate pandemic response, and regular public outreach sought to keep county residents informed.
As legislature chair, Henry joined the North Country Regional Control Room which, he said, "continues to monitor infection rates, hospital and ICU admissions, (and) looks for hot spots and micro-clusters where the virus may be spreading rapidly."
And through New York State Association of Counties conference calls, Clinton County officials and their counterparts have shared plans and ideas, and discussed the impacts of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders on government and business, he added.
Henry explicitly thanked County Director of Public Health John Kanoza, County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day, County Sheriff David Favro, County Administrator Michael Zurlo, County Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds Jim Cleveland and their respective staffs for their work in keeping the county safe and operational during the pandemic.
"I would especially like to recognize the crucial role that our county isolation and quarantine team played. They work long, hard hours ensuring that the virus is contained as much as possible."
He additionally noted the chamber's leadership, as well as state and federal representatives' advocacy.
MITIGATE IMPACTS
Henry had predicted a banner year in 2020, but the pandemic badly hurt the county economically. Initial predictions last spring forecast a potential 20 percent reduction in sales tax revenue, about $8 million.
In order to mitigate the fiscal impacts, Clinton County instituted two furlough programs, left employee positions vacant with the exception of critical backfills and tightened spending by limiting purchasing, suspending travel and delaying capital projects. That amounted to a collective $7.8 million in savings, based on figures Henry provided.
"These actions, coupled with the fact that sales tax receipts were higher than anticipated, allowed us to ameliorate this fiscal crisis."
For 2021, the county legislature passed a spending plan that cut overall operating expenses by $8.4 million and reduced the tax rate. Actions taken, Henry said, included not funding 49 positions, negotiating for a zero percent increase in health insurance rates and assuming the state would continue to hold back 20 percent of local aid funds.
STATE SUFFERS, COUNTY SUFFERS
But the county fully expects challenges to extend into 2022, Henry said, noting that it remains unclear what exactly New York State's budget will look like.
Cuomo has outlined two budget scenarios: one in which the state receives $6 billion in direct relief funding from the federal government, and another where $15 billion comes down. He has said the former would lead to cuts and other drastic measures, while the latter would allow for maintenance of services and new programs.
For its part, Clinton County continues to advocate for direct flexible local aid from the federal government, Henry said.
"We recognize that this direct flexible state and local aid package is a hot-button political issue and is the topic of national debate, but I can tell you that what is decided in the federal government and at the state level will directly affect how much pain we will feel at the county level. When the state suffers, the county suffers."
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
In 2021, Clinton County plans to focus on the pandemic and ramping up vaccination distribution, which Henry described as the key to the region's success.
He added that getting the border open for normal traffic was critical for Plattsburgh International Airport, and stressed the pandemic's impact on Clinton Community College.
"We cannot let the state forget the important role our community college plays in the local economy and we must fund it accordingly."
Henry said the county would seek to keep taxes low and stable, expand broadband and cell service, and continue fostering economic development through the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency.
He hopes the former Clinton County Airport, which The Development Corporation, the Town of Plattsburgh and the county have committed to developing, will very soon have a new name. Henry joked there was a grassroots movement to name the industrial park after him.
"Hopefully, we can cut them off at the pass before this happens."
'LITTLE BIT LONGER'
From questions submitted by viewers of the presentation, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas asked Henry, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest how their respective municipalities plan to continue attracting a diverse selection of new professionals and families to the North Country.
Henry pointed to the initiatives outlined by the three officials and stressed the importance of adequate broadband and cell service.
Speaking to racial diversity, Rosenquest said the area needed to look into what makes the students from all over the world, country and state who attend SUNY Plattsburgh want to stick around after graduation.
Cashman said he has been trying to advocate for more affordable housing, and invited anyone interested in having a conversation about moving the region and community forward to reach out.
Regarding the vaccination process in the North Country, the leaders noted bottlenecking in vaccine supply from the federal government, which was improving, and the multiple channels through which vaccines are administered in Clinton County.
Cashman expressed gratitude that Cuomo had selected the county-owned site at 213 Connecticut Rd. in Plattsburgh as a state-run clinic. He then shared how his 95-year-old grandmother — who lives in a senior facility in Massachusetts and has not been able to see friends and family for months — recently received her first dose.
"Her wise advice was, 'We just have to endure a little bit longer.'"
