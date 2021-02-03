Henry: State of county resilient, hopeful, optimistic

SCREENSHOTA screenshot taken at the end of Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman’s presentation during this year’s State of the County, City and Town. The annual North Country Chamber of Commerce event was held virtually and had about 110 attendees. Speakers included Cashman, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry. Cashman said the image, which was edited to look as though the three regional leaders were skydiving, was “a demonstration that, no matter the challenges, we’re all ready to leap into them together.”