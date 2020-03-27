'HELPING PEOPLE BREATHE'

PLATTSBURGH — Local medical manufacturer Monaghan Medical Corporation is feeling the pressures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our devices are used for the improved delivery of medication to patients who are in respiratory distress," Manufacturing Manager Tim Howley told The Press-Republican.
"The coronavirus is a respiratory disease and that's what we do, we manufacture these devices. This pandemic has directly impacted us."
PLATTSBURGH PLANT
Monaghan Medical has had roots in the Town of Plattsburgh for some time, opening its 35,000-square-foot facility at 5 Latour Ave. back in the 1980s.
Howley said the local plant employed some 80 people.
The corporation broke ground at the former Clinton County airport last July to construct a new 65,000-square-foot facility that was to allow for an expansion in production capacity.
That new space had been pegged for a July 2020 completion, with production hoped to start there this fall.
THE DEVICES
Almost all Monaghan Medical products were for respiratory illnesses, Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Development Dominic Coppolo said.
"Many of the patients affected by the virus not only have underlying respiratory conditions, but, of course, the coronavirus is a respiratory illness, as well," he said.
"Assisting patients get medication to their lungs to help them breathe a little easier is the metered-dose inhaler AeroChamber."
That product, he added, was manufactured at the Plattsburgh location.
Another product aiding in the COVID-19 pandemic was Monaghan's AeroEclipse Breath Actuated Nebulizer, which helped to get liquid medication to the lungs.
"This nebulizer only works upon inhalation," Coppolo explained. "So it doesn't allow aerosol to be dispersed elsewhere."
MINIMIZING EXPOSURE
Coppolo said normal nebulizers would continuously blow aerosol into the room, which, he added, could be a danger.
"Even patients that go into a hospital with respiratory difficulties normally, they are going to be getting these treatments to help them breathe," he said. "The incubation period before patients have symptoms can be up to four days.
Patients could be shedding virus by coughing, sneezing, etc. for four days before knowing that they've contracted this virus."
When using nebulizers, that virus could then get mixed in with the aerosol, he said, and then, without a breath-actuated device, could then be dispersed throughout the room.
"By using this product, we're trying to minimize the exposure to healthcare workers."
TROUBLE KEEPING UP
Monaghan's Aerobika OPEP device was another top product aiding in the fight against the coronavirus.
That hand held device created pressure to oscillate the lung, Coppolo explained.
"It helps rid some of the debris and the mucus there," he said, adding that this was difficult for patients who were fighting the virus to do on their own.
"These three products that we manufacture — we are really having a difficult time trying to keep up with the demand."
UPPING PRODUCTION
Though typically a one-shift operation, Howley said the Plattsburgh plant was currently hiring to fill its second shift and ramp up production.
"Our demand over the course of the last two months has easily doubled — perhaps it's even beyond that," he said. "We believe this trend will continue for an unknown period of time."
And so, he added, the plant hoped to up its capacity by 15 to 20 percent.
"Our main concern in Plattsburgh right now is the health and safety of our employees," he said, adding that the operation had implemented a variety of procedures in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
'HELPING PEOPLE BREATHE'
The added shift was important for another reason, as well, Howley said.
"It also separates the production team so that the exposure to one another is lessened," he said. "I have my 'A' team during the day who will not have any direct contact with my 'B' team in the evenings.
"If the virus were to hit within our facility and we lost one team — that would be awful," the production manager said, "but it wouldn't shut us down."
Coppolo said this was no longer about Monaghan Medical as a business.
"We're way beyond that," he said. "This is about helping people breathe at this point."
