PLATTSBURGH — The COVID-19 pandemic is in full swing and, to recognize the hospital’s local heroes, Suzette Lomeli and husband Armando Martinez chose to say thanks in the best way they knew how: with food.
The couple chose to deliver meals to fill the stomachs of dozens of hospital workers four nights a week.
“We were hearing so many things on the news, seeing so many things happening around the world and realized how these nurses were putting themselves in jeopardy,” Lomeli said.
“Even though my husband and I are struggling, we thought to ourselves, how can we give back?”
MOM-AND-POP STOP
Lomeli and Martinez co-own the Mexican-style restaurant Lomeli’s Mexican Food, which sits on Oak Street in the City of Plattsburgh.
The couple opened for business in 2015 and moved the operation to their colorful downtown spot two years later.
Lomeli described the eatery as a true mom-and-pop spot inspired by restaurants in their home state of California.
“It’s only us,” she said, adding that the pair had a six-year-old daughter and a second child on the way. “We live week to week.”
STATE MANDATES
When the novel coronavirus started to creep its way into the United States, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo swiftly enacted regulations in a number of business sectors.
The food and beverage industry was one of the first to feel the effects when, in mid-March, statewide restaurants and bars were told to stop serving patrons on-site.
Restaurants could still offer customers food to-go and so Lomeli’s opened Tuesday through Saturday for takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.
“We’ve seen some restaurants close down,” Lomeli said. “We don’t have that option. If we close down — we lose everything.”
‘DO OUR BEST & GO BIG’
Lomeli’s started bringing meals to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital late last week.
The owners said they were inspired by worldwide coffee company Starbucks Corporation, which had begun offering free coffee to nurses.
“At the end of the night each night that we were open, whatever we had left, we would make up for the nurses,” Lomeli said. “Then we thought, ‘No, that isn’t enough. We need to do more.’”
That’s when the couple started to cook enough Mexican-style fare to feed 30 to 40 people on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“It’s different every time,” Lomeli said. “We’ve given salsa, individual bags of chips, wet burritos, enchiladas and casseroles.
It just depends what my husband and I can do that day; we try to do our best and go big.”
OVERWHELMING THANKS
Lomeli said the healthcare workers showed a lot of appreciation, thanking them in person and posting on their Facebook page.
“Overwhelming thanks, just overwhelming thanks.”
On Tuesday, the restaurant owner said Lomeli’s was visited by the father of a CVPH nurse.
“He was crying,” Lomeli said. “He was just overjoyed and had $200 on our counter saying, ‘I want to donate this to you.’
We said, ‘No, we don’t want it. This is not why we’re doing this.’”
Lomeli said the dad cried his whole visit, “even on his way out. That was something that you just won’t forget.”
EVERYTHING HELPS
For the most part, though, Lomeli said the Mexican restaurant makes its hospital deliveries due to continued support from the community and wanted to spread the word: everyday customers help make it happen.
“Just by you coming out and ordering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery — that helps us help the nurses,” she said.
Since the state’s mandates were put into place, Lomeli said business wasn’t what it used to be, but said it had been OK.
“We’re grateful for anyone that is coming out and trusting us to make their food and serve them,” she said.
We also understand the other ones who don’t want to come out. We’re just trying to do the best that we can.”
COVID HELPERS
Each winter, the Press-Republican puts out a call for ‘Holiday Helpers’ stories of good deeds done during the holiday season.
Now, we want to hear ‘COVID Helper’ stories of area businesses stepping up and helping out during the COVID-19 crisis.
If you have a story of your business providing aid, donations or other kinds of support during these difficult times, email
browe@pressrepublican.com or call 518-565-4142 with details.
