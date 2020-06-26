PLATTSBURGH — As Phase 4 of the re-opening of businesses and other operations commences today, public health officials advise people to keep abiding by COVID-19 precautions.
Those include staying home if you are sick, wearing face coverings in public, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds whenever practical, Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said during a Facebook Live briefing Wednesday.
She encouraged people to keep hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol with them when they are out in public, and stressed consideration of interactions with others: the more people you are around, especially if they are not wearing masks or social distancing, the greater the risk for you to become exposed to COVID-19.
It works the other way around as well, Streiff added, as those who do not adhere to guidelines are more likely to infect others.
And people who choose to go out should opt for places that have taken the appropriate safety precautions by ramping up cleaning and disinfecting measures and making physical changes to their spaces to allow for social distancing, she said.
STILL A RISK
Streiff noted Wednesday that, of the last three cases reported to the health department, two were “locally-acquired” — though the exact source was not known — and one person had traveled domestically outside of the state.
“But I want to emphasize that there is still a risk,” she said.
“There is a risk locally and there is a risk if you travel.”
Streiff said she has heard reports that people deemed recovered from COVID-19 still experience stigma surrounding whether they can be around others.
She explained that those who are asymptomatic and test positive must remain in isolation for 10 days from the date of their tests. Those who are symptomatic and test positive must undergo the same plus an additional 72 hours with no fever and mostly resolved symptoms.
People are considered recovered after their isolation periods. For the purposes of public health, that means they can no longer transmit the virus even if they have lingering symptoms, Streiff said.
“Not everything is known about this virus," she continued.
"There is ongoing research, there are many factors that determine whether a person has a mild course or a severe course of illness including chronic medical conditions, even including blood type."
MAXIMIZE LOCAL
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas directed those with questions regarding re-opening to the New York Forward website, forward.ny.gov, from which they can view guidelines and use a lookup to determine whether a certain sector can open.
He said the chamber would continue to release the Daily Dose e-newsletter each weekday into early July, then likely shift to two or three days a week throughout the end of that month in order to share information about the anticipated fourth relief package coming out of Washington.
That is expected in late July and may contain further reforms to federal COVID-19 relief programs and other resources, Douglas said.
He added that one of the best things people can do for the community is maximize their business at local businesses.
“It’s going to be a long hard slog to come back up out of the economic cellar they were put in during closure. We can all help them succeed and remain a vibrant part of our community.”
BORDER DISAPPOINTMENT
Douglas said the chamber remains disappointed that no plan has been put forth regarding how the U.S.-Canada border will re-open to "nonessential" travel, even though the restrictions, which went into effect March 21, were recently extended to July 21.
He said Quebec has had a similar experience to New York State when it comes to COVID-19, with significant prevalence of the virus in Montreal and New York City and very low risks in “vast areas" like the North Country.
“Let me stress again: I know of nobody who is saying open the border. We’re not saying open the border, nobody in Canada is saying open the border," Douglas said.
The chamber wants to know what metrics the two countries will use to guide re-opening of the border and how definitions of "essential" travelers might be expanded.
“We want to start seeing a plan so that it isn’t driven by fear and feelings and politics, but is driven by science and performance and facts," Douglas said.
"We’re going to continue to push for that so that we can enter a thoughtful process with some kind of gradual, logical beginning of reopening."
Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza said viewers could anticipate a move away from the Health Department's weekly briefings, adding that sessions will be scheduled as new information arises.
