MALONE — All New York businesses, even essential ones, must have COVID-19 safety plans, Franklin County Public Health says.
"Each New York business location must adopt and follow a safety plan that outlines how the business will fight the spread of COVID-19," the agency wrote in a press release that answered frequently-asked questions.
"Companies don’t have to submit their plans to any government agency for approval. But every business must post its plan at each location.
"The New York State Department of Health or local health or safety authorities have the right to review the plan during an inspection."
SAFETY PLAN
Franklin County Public Health noted that essential retail businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, farmer's markets and gas stations have remained open throughout the pandemic.
"Safety plans were not required at first, but as the phased re-opening of non-essential stores began last spring, they were."
Interim guidance for individual business categories can be found by going to forward.ny.gov, selecting "Phase One Industries" under "Reopening Guidelines," then selecting the New York Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool.
"After reading the guidance, you'll be asked to affirm that you have read and understand your obligation to operate in accordance with the guidance," Franklin County Public Health said.
The safety plan template can be found by searching NYS_BusinessReopeningSafetyPlanTemplate.pdf.
The template covers physical distancing terms employees must comply with, how businesses intend to keep the workplace clean and how they will address screening and contact tracing.
FACE COVERINGS
Owners and operators of the businesses must require all employees to use masks or cloth face coverings when interacting with customers, Franklin County Public Health said.
"Responsible parties shall not permit customers into the store without a face covering, if they are medically able to tolerate one, and are over age two.
"Employers must provide employees with an acceptable face covering at no cost to the employee and have an adequate supply of coverings in case of replacement."
Acceptable face coverings are well-secured cloth coverings or disposable masks that cover the nose and mouth, the agency said.
Officials advised using face coverings with two or more layers of material, that snugly fit against the sides of the face and fully cover the nose and mouth without slipping, and that do not have exhalation valves.
"Do not use N95 respirators, as they remain in short supply," Franklin County Public Health added. "It is essential that we save N95 respirators for our health care workers."
Face coverings must be worn with face shields, as more research is needed on the effectiveness of the latter in stopping the spread of respiratory droplets.
"Face shields may be considered for use by someone who cannot medically tolerate a face covering or in addition to wearing a face covering. It should not substitute a face covering."
Face coverings are required when working at a store with members of your family and/or household.
