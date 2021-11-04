PLATTSBURGH — Local health agencies reported six additional COVID-related deaths this week.
The Clinton County Health Department posted one each on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the county's coronavirus death toll to 44 since the start of the pandemic.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services announced two fatalities among its tribal membership.
And, on Thursday, the Essex County Health Department announced the second COVID death among the residents it oversees this week, making for 39 deaths in the county.
In an update, ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said the individual was fully vaccinated and had pre-existing conditions.
SERIOUS, DANGEROUS
Both the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council mourned the deaths of the two tribal members, which brought the total number of COVID fatalities in Akwesasne's southern portion to five.
There have been nine deaths in the northern portion.
"The combined 14 fatalities are a painful reminder that COVID-19 continues to be a serious and dangerous threat to our community’s overall health and safety," a tribal press release said.
The councils stressed the importance of eligible individuals getting vaccinated.
POTENTIAL EXPOSURE
CCHD notified the county that attendees of a funeral service and subsequent reception at St. Ann Catholic Church in Mooers Forks may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Those who were there are advised to self-monitor for symptoms — which include but are not limited to fever, cough, chills, congestion, headache and loss of sense of taste and smell — until Nov. 15, 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.
"If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center," CCHD said.
NEW CASES
From Tuesday to Thursday, CCHD reported 92 new cases. The agency was monitoring 220 active cases and an additional 495 residents in precautionary isolation.
Franklin County Public Health said 58 new cases were detected over the same time period. Of 121 active cases in the county, two were among Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
A total of 298 residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
ECHD posted 107 new cases this week since Monday. As of Thursday, 193 residents were in isolation with positive cases.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe reported one new case on Wednesday, and seven active cases in Akwesasne's southern portion, two of whom were hospitalized.
An additional 12 tribal members were in quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Thursday, there were 12 COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, two of whom were in the intensive care unit.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old are expected to begin soon.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
