PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported more than 260 new COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Monday.
Clinton County Health Department posted 104 new cases and an active total of 192. An additional 282 people were in precautionary quarantine as of Monday.
Of the 67 new cases under the Essex County Health Department's supervision, 27 were residents of Ticonderoga. The county had 102 total COVID-positive residents in isolation.
Franklin County Public Health reported 95 new cases and an active case total of 161, with 375 people in either isolation or quarantine.
Akwesasne's southern portion saw four new cases since Thursday, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services shared.
Seven cases remained under the tribe's jurisdiction, one of whom was hospitalized. Four tribal members were in quarantine.
REGIONAL FIGURES
According to state-posted figures up-to-date as of Sunday, the seven-county North Country region had the third-highest positivity rate of all the state's regions that day, at 6.6%, but the highest rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 6.2%.
The area also had the second-highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average, at 47.02. By comparison, the statewide average was 22.36.
Also on Sunday, the North Country had 87 hospitalized COVID patients, 20 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
REPORT AT-HOME RESULTS
Franklin County Public Health is asking that county residents report positive results from at-home COVID test kits by calling 518-481-1709.
The agency advised individuals to track the name, lot number and manufacturer of their tests.
"It is very important to track COVID cases so our community can act quickly to prevent further spread," FCPH said in a press release.
"Residents may want to use prior recent infection as a way to travel or attend large public events. These results can also be used to avoid quarantine after an exposure. To do this, the prior infection must be documented by the health department."
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
Testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 12 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
