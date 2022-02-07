PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported four COVID-related deaths and about 500 new cases from Friday through Monday.
Three of the decedents were residents of Clinton County. The fourth lived in Essex County and was a resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown.
That person was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but not boosted, and was hospitalized before passing away, the Essex County Health Department said.
AGENCY REPORTS
The Clinton County Health Department reported 201 new lab-confirmed cases over the four-day period, posting Monday that the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began was just shy of 15,000.
ECHD posted 115 new cases, while Franklin County Public Health said 186 had emerged. Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their daily totals.
Franklin County's active total Monday was 199.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services last posted a case update Friday. Throughout last week, there were 17 new cases reported in Akwesasne's southern portion.
Of the 24 cases that remained active Friday, three were hospitalized due to severe complications.
"We offer our sincere wishes for a safe recovery and continue to encourage unvaccinated individuals to please choose to get vaccinated," the tribe said in a press release. "Being vaccinated greatly reduces your chances of being hospitalized due to COVID-19."
As of Monday, there were 17 COVID-positive patients in University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, five of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
REGION LEADS STATE
COVID test positivity rates and new case numbers are following a downward trend both statewide and in the North Country, though as of Sunday, the seven-county region led the rest of New York in three metrics.
According to state Department of Health data, the area had the highest positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 10.8%, more than twice the statewide average.
The state equalizes data among regions with different populations using the "cases per 100,000" metric.
The North Country had 37.5 new cases per 100,000 Sunday, with a seven-day rolling average of 70.7 new cases per 100,000 people.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Data collected by the North Country COVID Vaccine Hub show that 61% of the population has completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, while 28% has received a booster shot.
Information on where to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
