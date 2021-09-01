PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments and pharmacies are currently offering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the recommendation last month, saying those who should get an additional dose of the COVID vaccine at least 28 days after their second doses include:
• Those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Those who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Those with advanced or untreated HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection.
• Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
"They’re really just looking at immune reactions months after the vaccine and, for the immunocompromised, it seems like they could benefit from a boost in immunity with a third dose to increase protection," said Shannon Miller, director of patient outcomes and pharmacy technology optimization at KPH Healthcare Services Inc., the parent company of Kinney Drugs.
People are advised to talk to their providers about their conditions and whether they should get additional doses.
ATTESTATIONS
Clinton County Health Department planned to start accepting third-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at today's clinic.
As of Wednesday, Essex County Health Department had administered four third doses.
Kinney Drugs and Walgreens pharmacies have also opened up the supplemental doses for the immunocompromised.
At all these locations, patients will fill out attestations stating they are eligible for their third shots, and do not need doctor's notes.
"In addition, our pharmacy team members have access to patient history information for immunizations administered at a Walgreens pharmacy, and can verify vaccination status on behalf of patients, if needed," a Walgreens corporate spokesperson said.
Patients are advised to bring some form of identification and their insurance cards, and it is recommended, though not required, that they bring their initial vaccination cards.
"They will need to know what type of vaccine they received for their first two doses (Pfizer or Moderna)," CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said.
BOOSTERS VS. THIRD DOSES
Both Flynn and ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh made the distinction between third doses and booster shots, explaining that, even though the dosages are the same, the terms are based on who is receiving the jab.
"Boosters are offered to people who got the full course of a vaccine and developed a good response initially, but it waned over time," Whitmarsh said. "Third doses are given to people whose immune systems weren’t able to fully respond to the initial vaccines."
Federal agencies have indicated plans to begin offering booster shots to the general population the week of Sept. 20. Those doses would be given starting eight months after individuals' second doses.
Flynn said CCHD is awaiting further guidance on the timeline and rollout procedures for boosters.
"CCHD will communicate that information once that guidance has been provided."
SOLID INTEREST
Whitmarsh said ECHD has been coordinating with its health care partners to assess their ability to provide boosters, as well as long-term care facilities' needs for both third doses and boosters.
"This will guide our vaccine offerings going forward. We anticipate solid community interest for boosters given the percentage of residents currently vaccinated."
Miller said a lot of questions have come in to Kinney Drugs about booster shots for the general population. Though the CDC has not yet recommended their rollout, Kinney pharmacies are completely ready for when the agency gives the go-ahead, she added.
"Our appointment system has been updated to allow boosters anyway. There might be minimal changes we have to make to that. The store teams have both vaccines in stock."
