PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments are gearing up to assist with the vaccination of residents with certain comorbidities and underlying conditions against COVID-19, but as of Wednesday were still awaiting more specific details from the state.
"We still do not know how many doses we will receive" for that population, Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) Program Improvement Specialist Erin Streiff said.
"When the state notifies us of our allocation, we will open our PODs (points of distribution) to include that number of the eligible participants."
Essex County Health Department (ECHD) Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh echoed that, saying her agency will accept any additional supplies the state offers for this next phase.
"We will also direct residents to check state-run sites, pharmacies, and their health care providers in order to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated as soon as possible."
CONDITIONS
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the following list of qualifying medical conditions that will make any adult New Yorker living with them eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine (more details are available at tinyurl.com/y2c9zwy5):
• Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
• Chronic kidney disease
• Pulmonary disease
• Intellectual and developmental disabilities
• Heart conditions
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
• Obesity or severe obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
• Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
• Cerebrovascular disease
• Neurologic conditions
• Liver disease
Earlier this week, Cuomo announced that these residents can begin registering for appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites, like the one at 213 Connecticut Rd. in Plattsburgh, on Sunday.
They will be able to check their eligibility and appointment availability online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. The first appointments for this population will take place Monday.
Local health departments will determine how, where and when to schedule appointments within their jurisdictions, a press release on the Governor's Office website said.
DOCUMENTATION
Tri-county public health officials anticipate receipt of vaccines for those with underlying health conditions beginning next week.
"Regarding vaccine quantities, the supplies that had been given to hospitals for the purpose of vaccinating groups in Phase 1A will now be equitably redistributed (starting the week of Feb. 15) to the other vaccine providers in New York State for the purpose of covering populations with comorbidities," Whitmarsh said.
According to the state Department of Health, New Yorkers must provide documentation of their comorbidities as required by the facility where they are getting the jabs. Documentation must be in the form of a doctor's letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity or a signed certification/attestation.
Whitmarsh said her agency expects to align with state-run sites in terms of the documentation it will accept.
During a Clinton County Legislature meeting Wednesday evening, Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) Director of Public Health John Kanoza said there was hope in the North Country and throughout the state for development of an attestation letter sign-off that each patient could bring to a vaccine clinic.
"We’re waiting for the state — we definitely want to be first and foremost consistent with the state," he said. "That (the attestation letter) would be the easiest for our patrons in the public and doctors because they’re getting hammered right now by people going to them asking for notes testifying to such comorbidities."
OPWDD, PHASE 1B
Recent doses allocated for the local health departments have been designated for Office for People with Developmental Disabilities staff and residents as well as Phase 1B essential workers.
Streiff said FCPH received 200 doses for those two populations over the last two weeks, with another 100 for the latter expected this week.
Whitmarsh noted ECHD's ongoing requests for 1,000 first doses per week — both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, spaced 21 days and 28 days apart, respectively —, which have been met with weekly allotments of 100 first doses.
Her agency received an additional 100 doses last week for the OPWDD population. As of Wednesday, ECHD itself had administered 613 vaccines.
'BUMP UP' EXPECTED
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency receives 200 to 300 first doses each week, with second dose allotments varying based on previous first doses given out.
So far, CCHD has administered 938 first doses and 77 second doses.
Kanoza indicated a likely "bump up" of CCHD's weekly vaccine allotment to 600.
He added that CCHD plans to administer 300 vaccines at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House Thursday. Those will go to remaining OPWDD candidates and essential workers that include restaurant workers and grocery clerks.
Kanoza also noted efforts to vaccinate a few remaining law enforcement officers and some firefighters, as well as teachers and about 20 high-risk SUNY Plattsburgh professors.
Clinton County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day added that second doses are set to be administered to residents at Lake View Towers Friday.
PREPARED TO SCALE UP
Streiff said FCPH was continuing to work on expanding its capacity to staff points of distribution.
"We anticipate that state sites will continue to be an important resource for vaccine administration."
Whitmarsh said ECHD was prepared to scale up vaccine operations, with a robust medical reserve corps, years-long preparation as part of its Emergency Preparedness and Response Program, and a distribution plan in place.
Flynn said the only current hold up for CCHD in the vaccination process was the vaccine itself.
"We are prepared to increase our distribution, we just don’t have additional vaccine at this time."
