KEESEVILLE — The Clinton County Health Department warns of a potential COVID exposure at Gigi's On the River last week.
In a Friday morning notice, the department said residents who attended a reception at the Keeseville restaurant Friday, Oct. 1 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Residents are asked to self-monitor for symptoms over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.
Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills, congestion and loss of sense of taste and smell. If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, the Health Department recommends residents seek immediate testing by contacting their medical provider or an urgent care center.
