Health Dept.: Seven new cases linked to Essex Center

ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven additional cases connected to the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing COVID-19 outbreak were identified Thursday.
Six of those cases were close contacts of staff members who had been tested Wednesday. One was a staff member.
Of the 81 identified as positive for the novel coronavirus since early last week, 44 were residents — four have died and three remained hospitalized — 30 were staff members and seven were close contacts of staff.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care.
“As of right now, this morning, we had no patients in the facility with symptoms," said Grace Pfordresher, Centers Health Care's Adirondack regional director, during a virtual press conference that also featured county officials Wednesday afternoon.
CONTACT TRACING
Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said contact tracing has gone very well, but has been a huge lift.
“We didn't expect this number of people positive at one time.”
Beers said contact tracing among nursing home residents is done by the facility, while the health department focuses on the greater community.
She indicated that determining who is a close contact is taken seriously, so that more people are not put in quarantine than necessary.
“We recognize that ... not letting people work and taking people out of their world and making them stay home for 14 days has consequences to all of us. But it’s equally the safest method that we have.”
POSITIVE TEST AT ER
Echoing previous statements by Centers Health Care spokesperson Jeffrey Jacomowitz, Pfordresher said that, prior to Monday, Aug. 17, Essex Center had no idea COVID-19 was present in the facility.
On that day, one resident — later identified by her family as Judy Frennier-Ryan — coded and passed away. Her family have said she experienced symptoms in the week up to her death, and was only tested for COVID-19 post-mortem at their request.
That same day, Frennier-Ryan's roommate was sick and exhibiting symptoms, Pfordresher said.
“That patient was sent to the (CVPH) ER and that's where a rapid test was performed and we were notified of COVID.”
Additionally, Essex Center received test results showing that three employees had tested positive.
SHOCKING
Pfordresher said the number of employees who have tested positive was shocking “because we have been through this and have not seen this many people test positive.”
An Essex Center staff member had tested positive in June, prompting testing of all residents, which came back negative.
“We have been wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) in that facility for months now, we’ve been practicing social distancing, we’ve been doing everything by the requirements," Pfordresher said.
She told The Press-Republican after the press conference that employees in the nursing, therapy, dietary and activities departments have tested positive.
Beers noted that it is not uncommon for people who work together to become friends and fraternize outside the workplace.
“So what people do while they’re at work and following precautions, if they meet outside of work and don’t follow that and there was anyone positive, that spread is an easy thing to do.”
Beers also addressed community reports that Essex Center employees have been seen socializing in Elizabethtown without masks.
She said it is a New York State requirement that everyone wears a mask, not just Essex Center employees, and that all who have tested positive are in isolation and those who have been identified as close contacts are in quarantine.
RESIDENT COHORTS
Pfordresher said there were 85 residents at Essex Center, and that strict state Department of Health guidelines require the facility to cohort residents in groups based on whether they have tested positive, tested negative or their status is unknown.
Staff are assigned to particular units, she continued, and Essex Center tries not to have movement of employees between positive and negative units.
The facility has a stockpile of PPE. Staff who go from room to room in a COVID-19-positive unit utilize the same PPE, changing their gloves and sanitizing their hands between each resident, Pfordresher said.
"In an area where patients are negative, we don and doff PPE upon entering and exiting the room and use separate PPE for each one of those patients, and we do that because we want to make sure they stay (negative)."
Pfordresher told The Press-Republican that residents who have tested positive will not be re-tested for another couple of weeks, while those whose results came back negative will be continually tested on a weekly basis.
Beers said typical turnaround for test results throughout the outbreak has stayed around two days, three at the most.
NOTIFICATION
Pfordresher said that, once a positive case is identified, Essex Center is required to notify family members/responsible parties for residents within a day.
Additionally, the facility would notify family members when residents are being tested for COVID-19.
That is at odds with what the family of John Dancoes, one of the four residents who died of COVID-19, has told The Press-Republican.
Dancoes' daughter Laura Johnson said her father was discharged to his Peru home Monday, Aug. 17, and that his family was not told he had been tested that day.
He tested positive two days later when he was admitted to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after showing symptoms.
Asked why Dancoes' family was not informed, Pfordresher said she could not speak to a specific resident.
"But what I can tell you is that events unfolded very quickly on Monday, Aug. 17.
"Once we identified that we had a COVID-positive patient, we followed the protocols and we notified current residents of the facility, their powers of attorney or their responsible parties within the required timeframes."
NOT NEW TO AREA
Beers has previously stated that Essex Center employs people from outside of the area to fill staffing needs.
Since the outbreak, the facility has committed to waiting for new arrivals to test negative for COVID-19 before allowing them to work, even though state requirements permit essential employees to do so before results come back, she said.
Pfordresher confirmed some traveling staff do come from other states, such as Louisiana and Texas.
“However, any who tested positive from other states have been living in the area for greater than three months, so they’re not new to the area.
"And if they did, if we brought in someone from the other state, we would test them.”
ALL IT TAKES IS ONE
Asked about possible complacency with regard to COVID-19 precautions, Essex County Board of Supervisor Chair Shaun Gillilland said the North Country may be a victim of its own success, with its low infection rate.
A virus’ job is to infect its host, he continued, and all it takes is one person.
“There is no malice or forethought in the spread of a disease.
“I just don't like hearing, seeing the finger-pointing or hearing the blame-game and stuff like that. Let's turn all that energy into fixing and controlling this and taking care of people who are sick.”
Everyone has a job to do, Beers said: wear a mask, stay six feet from others when unmasked, wash their hands, protect the most vulnerable, avoid gatherings.
“I think we can all do better, we always can do better, and again I charge everybody with doing that.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.