ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare residents have died, according to the Essex County Health Department.
Since Aug. 17, a total of 16 residents of the Elizabethtown facility have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.
Two of them were identified by their families as Judy Frennier-Ryan, who spent her career in adult and child protective services, and John Dancoes, who was set to move to Oregon with his wife the same week he died.
More than 100 case-patients have been linked to Essex Center's COVID-19 outbreak, about half of them residents. The remaining are staff members and contacts of staff.
Centers Health Care, the Bronx-based company that owns Essex Center, moved the majority of COVID-19 testing across its network in-house last month in order to prevent delays in result turnaround.
