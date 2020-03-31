PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department has released the dates when a symptomatic person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart in Plattsburgh.
Times were verified by supporting documentation for several visits.
According to the Health Department press release, the male was at Walmart:
• Mid-day on Saturday, March 14; Monday, March 16; Wednesday, March 18; Friday, March 20; and Monday, March 23.
• Evening on Sunday, March 15.
SOCIAL DISTANCING, HYGIENE
“CCHD is providing this information because we said that we would,” department spokesperson Karen Derusha said in a statement.
But she emphasized that this individual should not be the focus of everyone's concern.
"At all times, when you are among other people, practice social distancing and hand hygiene to protect yourself," Derusha continued.
"There may be others in the community who have COVID-19 including those with milder symptoms or those with symptoms that have not yet progressed to a point that results in testing.”
Being in the same location as someone with COVID-19 does not automatically put people at risk, the Health Department said.
The highest risk is associated with close and prolonged contact: fewer than six feet apart for more then 10 minutes.
Contact of shorter duration or closer proximity carries less risk, and having been in the same location as an ill person poses a lower risk dependent on many factors.
No additional action is required by residents if they believe they were in the Walmart in Plattsburgh during the dates and times listed above.
If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you should stay home and contact your health care provider for advice on managing symptoms, the Health Department said.
Shortness of breath that becomes severe, chest pain, or a bluish color in the face or lips are serious symptoms that warrant a call to 9-1-1.
DONATIONS ACCEPTED
The Health Department continues to advise those who feel sick to stay home.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and those with other symptoms of illness that could be spread to someone else should isolate themselves at home.
"Right now, we all need to be extra cautious about spreading all germs,” Derusha said.
Residents can also help stem the virus's spread by checking their cupboards for unopened medical supplies.
The county is currently accepting donations of items such as N-95 masks, surgical masks, bleach wipes, hand sanitizer and gloves.
Individuals or businesses who would like to donate can call United Way of the Adirondack Region at 518-563-0028.
“We thank United Way of the Adirondacks for managing these donations of supplies for first responders and essential workers and we appreciate your donations of unopened packages to help stretch our current supply," Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
