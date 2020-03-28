PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's remaining testing supplies are being used as judiciously as possible, County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said.
Those ill enough to be hospitalized are being tested so they can be placed in designated COVID-19 units, she explained during a media conference streamed on Facebook live Friday.
And frontline staff and emergency personnel who develop symptoms and have been working while sick for a period of time may also be tested to help the Health Department with contact tracing.
According to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake, five people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.
Two of those were in the Intensive Care Unit; the other three were on a progressive care floor.
QUARANTINE, ISOLATION
Streiff explained that not everyone placed in quarantine or isolation is necessarily getting tested.
Quarantine is for people who have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 but have not exhibited symptoms.
Those the Health Department places in isolation may have symptoms but are not getting tested at this time since there are not enough kits to test everyone who is symptomatic, Streiff said.
People managing their symptoms at home should take their temperatures each day to track their fevers, take over-the-counter medications to help with fever and other discomfort, stay well-hydrated and stay as well-nourished as possible.
When people are self-isolated at home, they need to be in a room by themselves with the door closed, Streiff said.
Family and friends should leave what they need to get them through the sickness at the door in order to maintain social distancing.
Sick people who do not have a separate bathroom to use should clean them to the extent possible after each use.
PROTECTING YOUR HOME
The question came up of what families can do to protect their homes if a family member has been deemed essential and has to go to work.
Streiff shared that she and her husband always wash their hands as soon as they walk into their home, then shower immediately.
They also put clothes that can be washed as well as the towels they just used into the washing machine.
Clothes that cannot go into the washer are put in the dryer on hot heat for 30 minutes to try to reduce potential lingering virus.
And each evening, Streiff cleans high-touch surfaces like countertops, door knobs, handles and other high-touch areas.
“It may seem like a lot of effort but it is something that we can do to avoid giving this virus to our loved ones if we have encountered it in the community," she said.
