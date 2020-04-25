PLATTSBURGH — People should not ingest or inject themselves with Lysol, Clorox or other disinfectant products, Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said.
"Please do not ingest any type of product that is used for environmental cleaning or any type of product that is not specifically directed for ingestion or injection into the skin," she said during a Facebook Live briefing Friday.
"Please do not take it upon yourself to experiment on yourself with any of this manner of theoretical treatment. It is absolutely not recommended. Do not do it."
GIVE AND TAKE
Streiff joined others to provide updates on the impact of COVID-19 in Clinton County and answer questions from the community.
On the topic of reopening the economy, she said that process will have to be phased and done slowly and carefully.
If, as things, open, there are patterns of increased rates of infection, the community will have to move backwards again, Streiff said.
"It's going to be very much a give and take between balancing infection rates and balancing reopening so it will be an ongoing process."
UNLIKE ANY OTHER
The virus that causes COVID-19 is unlike any other the Health Department has encountered in the past, Streiff said.
She acknowledged that influenza has cyclical patterns, and that there is some speculation that COVID-19 may become less predominant in the summer and re-emerge in the winter.
"But we at the Health Department are going to continue to plan on implementing the contact tracing, the isolation, the quarantine, all of the containment measures that we've been doing for the foreseeable future."
WEAR MASKS
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will now open up diagnostic testing on a daily basis to those with a physician's order, said Dr. Wouter Rietsema, the hospital's vice president for population health and information services.
The hospital does not have antibody testing, which is not routinely commercially available, he added.
"It's our belief, and we're not special in this, that we will be living with COVID in our community until there’s a vaccine," Rietsema said.
CVPH is planning to always have a small census of COVID-19 patients.
Best-case scenario, that number will range from zero to five, Rietsema said, with the worst case being a surge caused by society opening up too quickly.
As the community reopens, wearing a mask — what Rietsema called "universal source control" — is one of the most important things we can do other than socially distance.
"The most important thing is universal source control which is you wear the mask not to protect yourself, you wear the mask to protect everybody from you."
