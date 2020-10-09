PLATTSBURGH — With the Clinton County Health Department announcing four additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable case Thursday, the number of new cases reported in the county this week reached 15.
Taken together with case-patients who had been moved to the "recovered" category, the health department was tracking 17 active cases.
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau noted that, while some connections, called epi-links, had been identified between some of the active cases, most were not connected.
"For instance, we have a few small clusters where an individual tested positive and that individual can’t be linked to any other cases, but then some of their close contacts (often family members) also tested positive — those close contacts are 'epi-linked' to a known positive case," she told The Press-Republican.
"But again, for the majority of our cases, the source of their infection has not been identified."
COMMUNITY SPREAD
Asked about reports that a handful of the new cases were connected to an Essex County restaurant, Trudeau said that community spread often makes it difficult to pinpoint how exactly some residents come in contact with the novel coronavirus.
"It is important to note that many of our community members live in Clinton County but work or visit Essex or Franklin counties — or vice-versa. We communicate frequently with health departments in Essex and Franklin counties for this very reason."
On Tuesday, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema voiced concerns over a significant uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Two weeks ago we had one patient admitted with COVID-19, and now we have seven," he had said in a press release.
On Thursday, CVPH Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake told The Press-Republican that one of those patients had been discharged.
PERSEVERENCE
According to the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, as of Thursday the North Country had the lowest percentage of positive tests over a seven-day rolling average of any region in the state at .3 percent.
Though Clinton County, overall, is still doing well when it comes to case numbers, Trudeau said, the threat of a larger outbreak is always a concern.
"We are incredibly proud of the perseverance we’ve seen throughout our community during some incredibly difficult times," she continued.
"We often feel like a broken record, but our message hasn’t changed. Collectively, as a community, we need to continue to wear masks, physically distance ourselves from others (six feet), avoid crowds and large gatherings, wash our hands frequently and stay home when we’re sick — and get your flu shot."
