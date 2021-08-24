PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department hopes that those who were waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug administration to fully approve a COVID-19 vaccine will now get vaccinated.
On Monday, the federal agency announced that Pfizer/BioNTech's two-dose messenger-RNA vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, had been approved for those age 16 or older. It remains available under emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds.
"We have already been seeing a slight increase in our vaccine clinic numbers the past few weeks and we believe that is due to more awareness of the delta variant and people wanting to protect themselves," CCHD Sr. Public Health Sanitarian Amanda Finckel told the Press-Republican.
MULTIPLE REASONS
COVID vaccine rollout in the United States began in December 2020, when the FDA first granted emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. That was followed in February by authorization of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Local infectious disease experts have often touted the vaccines' safety and efficacy in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Still, some hesitant to get the jabs cited the lack of full FDA approval. Finckel said a lot of false information floating around has also been a key cause of vaccine hesitancy among residents.
"Some of the more prevalent reasons for hesitancy include: fear of unknown long-term side effects, conspiracy theories and simply not wanting to feel controlled by government," she said.
"Although we do believe some people will now choose to be vaccinated with this full approval from the FDA, there are still many others that do not want the vaccine for the above stated reasons."
VACCINES AVAILABLE
CCHD plans to continue sending out education and information materials about the safety of the vaccines and the importance of getting vaccinated.
"We will continue to have vaccine available to anyone that wants it," Finckel said.
The other vaccines, by Moderna and J&J, are currently authorized for use in individuals age 18 or older.
Information on where and how to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
NEW CASES
The three counties and their health departments continue to report new cases this week.
Franklin County has the highest active total at 101. Fifteen new cases were reported Tuesday, according to County Manager Donna Kissane.
CCHD and Essex County Health Department currently post case updates on Mondays and Thursdays.
CCHD said Monday that 28 new cases had been detected over the preceding days, making for 39 total cases in isolation.
ECHD reported 12 new cases, bringing the total under its surveillance to 42.
