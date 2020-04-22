PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department officials say, with a slight increase in on-hand test kits, criteria has changed, allowing for more COVID-19 testing in the upstate county.
ADMITTED PATIENTS ONLY
The Clinton County Health Department, alongside University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital officials, had formerly announced limited testing, stating kits would be saved for patients requiring hospitalization.
CVPH officials have long said those kits were in short supply and, if testing became more widespread, they would run out.
As such, patients well enough to stay home were told to do so, contacting their medical provider and caring for themselves in other ways.
CVPH infectious disease specialists have said the vast majority of COVID-19 cases would overcome the virus without medical attention.
UPPED TESTING
In a Wednesday afternoon news release, the local Health Department announced a change to its testing criteria.
"Over the last week, Clinton County has seen a slight increase in the number of test kits on hand, resulting in an increase in the number of tests that can be performed," it says.
"Testing will include individuals for whom a test is ordered by a physician."
Those orders required the patient to meet either Priority 1 or Priority 2 criteria, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC.
PRIORITY CRITERIA
According to the CDC's website, patients were considered Priority 1 if they were either a hospitalized patient, or a healthcare facility worker who was showing symptoms.
This priority, the CDC says, "ensures optimal care options for all hospitalized patients, lessens the risk of healthcare-associated infections and maintains the integrity of the U.S. healthcare system."
Priority 2 patients were those who may be at higher risk for complications and included:
• Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
• Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms
• Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms
• First responders with symptoms
The county Health Department said individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare providers.
DRIVE-UP TESTING
Karen Derusha, the county's supervising public health educator, said Wednesday that those individuals would be tested outside the main entrance to the hospital.
Though Derusha was unaware of any other drive-thru locations, during his daily video briefing, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read believed, with recently added federal funding, that drive through testing facilities were on their way.
In addition to a CVPH location, Read said, "doctors offices and other locations are being equipped to facilitate off-hospital testing, as well. I believe we may finally have drive-through facilities to truly fulfill the promise that everybody who wants a test can have one."
These innovations will allow the county to accelerate testing, and that is good news indeed, Read added.
ANTIBODY COLLECTION COMPLETE
The New York State Department of Health recently performed antibody testing at various locations throughout the state, including the North Country.
As of Wednesday evening, Derusha said the state had completed that collection.
"We have not heard anything to date in regard to outcomes."
AMERICA RE-OPENING
In its Wednesday news release, the Clinton County Health Department reported its fourth straight day with no new positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials said, with that data, the county was "beginning to identify benchmarks that may be used to determine when businesses, organizations and residents can resume certain activities."
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said careful planning would be required.
"To safely begin resuming regular activity, Clinton County will employ a collaborative phased approach which balances existing executive orders and input from local municipalities, with a concentrated responsible effort to restart the local economy and get business open," Henry says in the release.
"All of this must happen within the framework of good data driven public health policy and protocols to avoid a resurgence of COVID 19."
'TOO SOON TO SAY'
The county said the percentage of new positive tests in comparison to total tests, the number of active cases and data from the state's antibody testing, would all be considered when determining a schedule to reopen.
The county also planned to follow guidance available from state and federal sources when making decisions about re-engaging the workforce, travel, social gatherings and how to continue protecting vulnerable individuals.
"It’s still too soon to say when re-opening will occur, but we are encouraged to be at a point where it makes sense to start planning for a return to more normal operations," Henry said.
