PLATTSBURGH — Due to a lack of testing supplies, some COVID-19 cases in Clinton County will be identified through an assessment of symptoms rather than a confirmatory lab test in the coming days and weeks.
The Clinton County Department of Health said cases identified through this subjective determination may be included in the number of positive cases it reports.
“If you begin seeing differences between the numbers that CCHD, CVPH or the NYS Department of Health are reporting, this may be the cause,” Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said in a statement.
RECOVERY DEFINED
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 20 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County and 160 tests have come back negative, the Health Department said in a press release.
So far, five people have recovered; their cases are included in the total count.
Streiff explained the criteria that define “recovery” from the virus:
• Resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
• Improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath.
• At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
“Individuals are expected to continue isolation for at least three days (72 hours) after recovery,” Streiff added.
MUCH STILL UNKNOWN
Recovery times and severity of symptoms vary from person to person, the Health Department said.
No follow-up tests are performed due to the limited supply.
It is not currently known if a person can get COVID-19 a second time, though those who do will likely have sufficient antibodies to ward off severe complications from a second infection, the Health Department said.
“There is still much that is unknown about this virus, but as public health entities work to combat the effects of COVID-19 on the population, scientists and epidemiologists are studying and learning daily about the specific characteristics of the virus.”
NY-RESPONDS
Local leaders continue their efforts to acquire more test kits and are working with elected officials to get more supplies for the region.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said acquiring the kits as well as additional personal protective equipment (PPE) also involves working through the county’s Office of Emergency Services, and Director Eric Day, to submit the county’s needs to NY Responds, an initiative offered through the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
There, counties can tell the state what and how much they need, and how quickly they go through supplies to get in a queue for when they become available, Henry explained.
“We are trying to move Heaven and Earth to get these supplies to Clinton County.”
BEST DEFENSE
Additionally, individual provider offices are also seeking and having some success in finding test supplies.
The Health Department said it is likely that there will be additional testing happening in the community in the coming weeks.
Streiff urged community members to assume that anyone they come in contact with could have COVID-19, regardless of whether they have been tested.
“Just because someone is not positive for COVID-19 today does not mean they won’t be positive several days from now,” she said.
“Testing is not treatment. Maintaining social distance and practicing good hand hygiene are still our best defense.”
Henry said staying home is the best thing to do.
“We’re going to get through this. It’s not going to be forever, but we need to implement these practices.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.