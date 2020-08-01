PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department gave its first update in over a month this Friday afternoon, touching on the county's current COVID-19 standings, the heavily-discussed Altona party and false positives.
"We do want to ask that you just keep it up," Erin Streiff, the director of healthcare services, said of the community's ongoing efforts. "Keep being a role model, keep wearing your mask in public, maintain physical distance, keep washing your hands, avoid the large crowds — these things make a difference.
"They can be hard to adhere to, but they are what we know works and we have to keep doing it."
CURRENT STANDINGS
Streiff announced 10 active cases countywide. The number had increased throughout the week, starting with four active cases last Thursday, July 23.
County officials were still reporting a total of four virus-related deaths since the pandemic's start.
The healthcare services director said Friday that she did not believe any COVID-19 patients were admitted at the hospital, though, she had noted, that news could change at any second.
As of Friday, Franklin County had 12 active cases, up two from the day prior. As of the same date, Essex County officials had reported no active cases.
TRAVEL ADVISORY
Streiff said five of the county's current cases were considered "epi-linked," or connected. The other half were a mix of individuals who had either contracted the virus within the community or via travel.
"Which is why we are continuing to recommend that everyone avoid travel," Streiff said. "It's not safe to travel, unfortunately."
By the week's end, New Yorkers returning to the Empire State from nearly 35 other states were required to quarantine for 14 days under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's statewide travel advisory. Newest to the list included Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
ALTONA-LINKED CASES
The Facebook Live event took questions from audience members. One had asked if the Health Department's contact tracing had identified the source of the virus at the Altona party.
That gathering, which took place just over two weeks ago, was said to have attracted between 100 and 150 attendees in their late teens, early 20s to some land off of Memory Lane Way.
As of Monday, Health Department officials had said five cases were linked to the event, but other party impacts had rippled throughout the community, including the postponement of some area sports leagues.
In answering the question, Streiff said an exact source had not been identified.
"We do not have what we call an 'index case,' or a single person who developed it before the others tested positive," she said. "That could be because there was an asymptomatic person at the party who didn't get tested and who infected the others."
PARTY VS. PROTEST
Streiff answered a question that many others had considered, as well: Why was the county seeing an uptick in virus cases after a party, but not in connection to protests held earlier this year, like the City of Plattsburgh's Black Lives Matter protest in June, which had attracted somewhere between 500 and 800 people?
The healthcare services director said it was because of how the virus gets transmitted.
"When you did see the protesters here in Plattsburgh, they were being responsible," she said. "They wore their masks, they did their best to maintain physical distance.
"At a party, typically, people are not wearing masks, they're much closer to each other and they're eating, they're drinking, they're talking — the likelihood of infection from the type of interaction is significantly higher."
In light of that, Streiff said the Health Department still asked community members to avoid large gatherings.
FALSE POSITIVES
Streiff also discussed the idea of false positive test results.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, two Samuel F. Vilas Home staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early July. Eli Schwartzberg, who co-owns the facility with his wife, Emily, later told the Press-Republican that all staff and residents had tested negative twice after those cases were announced.
While Streiff had, at that time, said her department could not comment on whether a test was a false positive, she said the criteria to be removed from isolation included two subsequent negative tests.
On Friday, Streiff said the county Health Department treated all positive lab results as true positives.
"We know there is asymptomatic carriage of the virus — people can not show symptoms and test positive and spread it to other people," she said. "To be prudent, we have to treat every positive as a true positive."
And Streiff said people couldn't test "out of quarantine," because a test measured a specific moment in time.
"Having a negative result today does not mean you won't subsequently have enough virus in your system to test positive tomorrow," she said. "If you're exposed, you have up to 14 days to start to development symptoms; a negative test on Day 2 still means you have 12 more days to develop symptoms."
The healthcare services director added that the type of testing available was "far more likely" to unveil a false negative, rather than a false positive.
TESTING SITES
For community members without primary healthcare providers who are looking for testing, Streiff said the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital was offering it Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m. at its plaza location.
"Don't go there if you're symptomatic," she said. "If you have symptoms, give us a call and we'll talk you through what to do."
Testing was also being offered at Hudson Headwaters' Plattsburgh Family Health at 87 Plaza Blvd. in the Town of Plattsburgh and at WellNow Urgent Care on Route 3.
The full Facebook Live video can be viewed via the Clinton County Health Department Facebook page.
