Health departments ready for COVID vaccine distribution

PLATTSBURGH — Though tri-county area health departments have had different experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine allocation process, all stand ready to help offer wide-scale distribution once doses become more readily and steadily available.
"I don’t see any other way out of COVID other than vaccination and herd immunity," Essex County Health Department (ECHD) Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh told The Press-Republican.
"We're excited to be putting the focus on the prevention side rather than just isolation and quarantine and controlling the spread."
UNCERTAINTY EXPECTED
Both ECHD and the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) have started receiving vaccine allotments.
CCHD Public Health Director John Kanoza has said his agency received its first 100 doses — which were given to frontline nursing staff and some health care workers at Clinton Correctional Facility — at the beginning of this month.
Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said Friday that CCHD currently offers clinics several days per week, depending on how much vaccine is available.
The flow of vaccine supply to Clinton County Health Department was running as anticipated, she added.
"In large-scale vaccinations, such as this, uncertainty about vaccine supply is anticipated and expected. We are not always certain that the amount of vaccine we order will be delivered. This is due to supply chain circumstances beyond our and, at times, the state’s control."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that all of the state's initial inoculations would be used up that day, but more were being delivered.
CLOSED CLINICS
ECHD was given its first 100 doses about two weeks ago. Whitmarsh said all were utilized in closed clinics, the registration links for which were only shared with target groups within the Phase 1B category.
An additional 200 doses came in at the beginning of this week, and were used up in another closed clinic in Moriah.
"Our plan is that each week we receive additional doses," Whitmarsh said. "We place an order every week, but we have no idea if we’re going to receive that amount.
"This week, we didn’t receive as many as we had placed an order for, and we had to work within those constraints."
NONE FOR FCPH
Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) has yet to receive an allotment, Public Health Program Improvement Specialist Erin Streiff said.
All local health departments, hospitals, providers' offices, federally qualified health centers and anyone else eligible to distribute the vaccine is asked to go into the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) to indicate how many they would be able to administer in a week, she explained.
"Every week we go in and pre-book an amount, and the state determines the allocation," Streiff said, adding that she did not know the exact algorithm for determining how much counties receives.
Streiff indicated that DOH will soon inform Franklin County Public Health about how much of its request will be fulfilled.
"This weekend, going forward, New York State Department of Health is going to tell counties how much they will actually being given, and how much is for what category of recipients."
But even without FCPH getting doses, an assessment performed Thursday by the North Country Regional Vaccine "Hub" showed Franklin County residents were on par with or ahead of other regional county residents in the number of people vaccinated so far.
According to an FCPH press release, Adirondack Health, Kinney Drugs and University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center have performed the vaccinations.
STATE DIRECTIVE
Earlier this week, the state Department of Health handed down a directive instructing local health departments to prioritize vaccination of Phase 1B essential workers. Retail pharmacies were instructed to only vaccinate those who are age 65 or older after they administer the jabs to their own patient-facing staff.
"Early plans for vaccination have been adjusted as directives from the state have been issued and a New York State drive-thru POD (point of distribution) site has opened in our area," Flynn said, referring to the site at 213 Connecticut Rd. in Plattsburgh.
Since the state-run site can offer appointments to all residents in the Phase 1A or 1B categories, that allows CCHD to focus on the specific subsets of 1B that DOH has directed the agency to focus on.
Kanoza said previously that CCHD has identified about eight vaccination sites countywide, and built up a Medical Reserve Corps of 70 volunteers for when immunizations can scale up.
DRIVE-THRUS
Both Streiff and Whitmarsh noted their agencies were prepared to offer walk-thru and drive-thru vaccination PODs, the latter of which would be deployed when a significant number of doses are provided.
Franklin County Public Health has identified three larger sites, one each in Malone, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake, that would be able to distribute about 400 to 600 shots per day, Streiff said. She added that, due to staffing constraints, only one of those larger PODs could operate each day.
Due to Essex County's large size, ECHD has tried to include locations that target the biggest population centers in its plans, Whitmarsh said. Traditional POD locations are in the Lake Placid, Ticonderoga, Moriah and Boquet Valley school districts.
"We have added several locations to our COVID vaccination distribution plan to increase accessibility and allow for drive-thru clinic options," Whitmarsh added.
ECHD estimates it could vaccine about 400 to 500 people per day at such clinics, and would look to hold three to four each week.
Whitmarsh noted ECHD has a robust Medical Reserve Corps. Streiff said her agency has seen a swath of volunteers come forward, the training for whom is ongoing.
MOVING TARGET
Streiff said local health departments' role in vaccine distribution has been a moving target.
"We didn’t know what to expect, … we weren’t sure exactly what would be asked of us or how or when.
"From the federal level to the state level to the local level, it's taking everyone’s best efforts and trying to get everyone moving in one direction is a challenge."
ECHD is both excited vaccines are finally here and frustrated by limited supply in the face of so many wanting to get vaccinated, Whitmarsh said.
She added that there is also hope for a return to some sense of normalcy, and wants people to know ECHD is working hard to get the jabs out as expeditiously as possible.
Streiff echoed that sentiment. In the meantime, she continued, "we would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated in any location to please do so."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
SCHEDULE YOUR VACCINE
Residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at 213 Connecticut Road in Plattsburgh or other state Department of Health-run sites by first visiting am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
From there, scroll down and click on "Get Started." You will be prompted to fill out a form with your personal information, including date-of-birth and whether you are part of a currently eligible group.
If you are determined to be eligible, you will be directed to vaccination points in your area and be able to set up an appointment within the available slots.
Residents can also call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) for assistance with registration.
You must bring proof of your appointment and eligibility — either a valid ID to confirm your age or workplace-issued identification — to the appointment.
Those who cannot make their appointments are asked to cancel so that others may register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.