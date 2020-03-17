PLATTSBURGH — As of noon today, there remained just one positive case of COVID-19 in Clinton County.
That person, a male who resides in the county, is a patient in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Intensive Care Unit who was admitted Saturday, officials said Monday evening.
Clinton County Health Department spokesperson Karen Derusha said today that she was not able to provide any additional information about him.
SNOWBIRDS
Snowbirds — those who spend the winter months in warmer areas — are part of the Health Department's standard plan regarding those who travel during the outbreak, Derusha said.
She added that her department is not making any blanket "don't fly" recommendations.
"There are recommendations out there in terms of travel and based on where people are traveling to."
Any concerns associated with snowbirds would likely depend on where they have been and who they have been in contact with, Derusha said.
"Again, anyone who suspects they might be ill when they return should be following the guidance that has been provided including self-quarantining for the 14 days and contacting their health care provider.
We would ask people who are coming back to the North Country to consider where they know they’ve been and what the caseload there has been and what their exposures might have been."
BE PATIENT, STAY HOME
The county is continuing to try and get more COVID-19 tests, Derusha said.
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff had said Monday evening that the county was waiting for the State Office of Emergency Management to release the test kits, of which they had requested 10,000.
The health department is asking people to be patient, stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing, Derusha said.
Social distancing includes avoiding larger crowded areas and trying to maintain a six-feet distance from others when in public spaces.
